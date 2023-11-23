Elyctis ID BOX - ID1 series, the smallest professional e-ID document reader in the world, is available now

Alexandre JOLY, Elyctis CEO, says, "Do not hesitate to come and visit us at Trustech. You will understand how the Elyctis ID BOX - ID1 series fits the requirements for an easy and fast rollout of your applications. With Elyctis, you will benefit from our expertise and support for your developments." Post this

With its high-level integration, the cost-effective Elyctis ID BOX - ID1 series is especially designed for easy integration in mass-market applications such as bank branch KYC, election organization, SIM registration, hospitality and travel industry, border control, and more.

As the product is readily available from Elyctis, a video shows its fast and easy operation. Elyctis ID BOX - ID1 series includes two products: the ID BOX 621, which includes an MRZ scanner and contactless reader, and the ID BOX 642, which adds a fingerprint sensor and contact reader to the above. Both products are readily available in desktop and oem formats. In addition, systems integrators benefit from Elyctis professional free-of-charge SDK to support their developments.

These Elyctis ID BOX - ID1 series e-ID document readers, along with the other Elyctis high-performing readers dedicated to the identity verification market will be shown on Elyctis booth 5.2 E036, during Trustech, the global event for innovative payments and identification solutions, that will take place in Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles, on November 28-30, 2023.

Alexandre JOLY, CEO of Elyctis, says, "Do not hesitate to come and visit us during Trustech. You will clearly understand how the Elyctis ID BOX - ID1 series fits the requirements for an easy and fast rollout of your applications. With Elyctis, you will also benefit from our expertise and support for your developments."

About Elyctis

Created in 2008, Elyctis mission is to supply system integrators with mobile and fixed hardware to access data of e-IDs (national identity cards, e-passports, resident permits, driving licenses). The company specializes in the development, industrialization, production and marketing of readers and terminals dedicated to Secure Identity Documents including e-passports, e-ID cards, e-driver licenses, … Elyctis has already delivered hundreds of thousands of professional e-ID readers, thanks to a longstanding expertise in eID projects, as well as hardware and software developments, especially in the combination of optics, antenna design, high security software and integration. Elyctis sells its products through its network of distributors and systems integrators, to whom it provides a sophisticated development environment to facilitate the use of its readers. Elyctis is headquartered in Pertuis, France, and has sales offices in Asia (Hong Kong) and Africa (Dakar).

More information at http://www.elyctis.com

Media Contact

Alexandre JOLY, CEO, Elyctis, +33 6 27 71 37 68, [email protected], https://www.elyctis.com

SOURCE Elyctis