Ema Accelerates Growth Through Strategic Partnerships with Microsoft, Wipro, Hitachi Digital Services, ISG, and NDI

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Ema, a generative AI company creating the universal AI employee of the future, announced a series of strategic partnerships to fuel its growth and momentum. The cooperations include joining Microsoft's Pegasus program and forming collaborations with major global enterprises such as Wipro, Hitachi Digital Services, ISG, and NDI.

The Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program is a two-year partnership for high-performing B2B startups that helps them accelerate growth with additional support in uncovering leads and GTM. Microsoft channels and customers will gain direct access to Ema's suite of AI employees designed for enterprise needs as part of the collaboration. Ema will also benefit from Microsoft's extensive resources, including co-selling opportunities and advanced technological support.

"Our participation in the Pegasus program, along with our partnerships with leading enterprises, represents a crucial step in our rapid growth since emerging from stealth in March," said Surojit Chatterjee, CEO and co-founder of Ema. "By integrating our agents within our partners' ecosystems and aligning with industry giants to provide tailored solutions, we're expanding the potential of AI-driven productivity while enabling teams to focus on strategic and high-value work."

This momentum is further underscored by alliances with Hitachi Digital Services, ISG, NDI, and Wipro to co-sell Ema's agentic AI. Many of these partners will offer bespoke AI employees tailored specifically for their clients using Ema's innovative platform—a unique differentiator that sets them apart from other agentic AI offerings. These partnerships will leverage Ema's Universal AI Employee to execute tasks across various functions such as customer support, employee support, sales enablement, compliance, and revenue operations.

Hailing the partnership with Ema, a portfolio company of Wipro Ventures, Anup Purohit, Chief Information Officer at Wipro Limited, said, "At Wipro, collaborating with industry partners is central to our innovation strategy. We are harnessing AI in every aspect of our business, both to drive internal transformation and in client solutions to become an AI-powered Wipro. Through our partnership with Ema, we have created AI employees for our internal stakeholders in HR, Finance, Procurement, and Global Operations. Together, we are redefining the potential of AI to elevate business performance."

These strategic partnerships represent significant milestones for Ema and solidify its position as a frontrunner in the AI agent space. As Ema continues to push the boundaries of what is possible with generative AI in the enterprise sector, these collaborations pave the way for the widespread adoption of intelligent, task-specific AI agents that promise to revolutionize workplace efficiency and creativity.

Ema is building the next generation AI technology to empower every employee in the enterprise to be their most creative and productive. Its proprietary tech allows enterprises to delegate most repetitive tasks to Ema, the Universal AI employee. Ema is the missing operating system that makes Enterprise Generative AI possible— seamless, accurate and secure. Through its Generative Workflow Engine™, Ema figures out how to break it into simpler tasks and uses enterprise tools to accomplish them. Ema's flexible agent architecture scales to do a large number of tasks across customer support, data, and compliance, boosting performance in every department.

