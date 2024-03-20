EMA AIOps Radar™ Report Finds That the Marketplace is Evolving at an Accelerated Rate

In more than a decade of EMA research, the message for IT organizations looking to pursue a forward path in AIOps adoption is overall a strongly positive one. Post this

For the past 15 years, the EMA Radar Report has been the go-to report to provide in-depth analysis of industry-leading vendors and vendor products, including their overall market position in comparison with other vendors. The EMA AIOps Radar continues this tradition by building on 14 years of AIOps research and continuing an ongoing evaluation of the leading solutions in the space.

For this Radar, EMA posed a series of questions to produce a charted use case summary of where each vendor is positioned. The questions also delivered a fresh look at how the industry has evolved, with detailed insights into design, deployment, cost, and overall effectiveness.

The key criteria for each solution included:

Capabilities for self-learning to deliver predictive, prescriptive, preventative, and if/then actionable insights

Support for a wide range of advanced heuristics, such as multivariate analysis, machine learning, streaming data, tiered analytics, cognitive analytics, and generative AI

Potential use as a strategic overlay to assimilate or consolidate multiple monitoring and other toolset investments

Advanced levels of integrated automation to facilitate communication and action

Discovery and dependency mapping for enhanced analytic context

Support for private and public cloud, as well as hybrid and legacy environments

Assimilation of data from cross-domain sources in high data volumes for real-time and historical cross-domain awareness

Since 2020, the diversity of approaches has become more significant and so have the innovations. Time to value is shortened dramatically in many cases, despite the outreach to OpenTelemetry and higher volumes of data collection for enhanced observability. 2023 was an explosive year for generative AI, with new initiatives from most of the vendors included in this report.

Vendors were also given the option of choosing one of three use cases in which they wished to be evaluated, with the vast majority choosing all three. These use cases are:

1. Incident, performance, and availability management. This use case focused on optimizing the resiliency of critical application and business services—in cloud (public/private), microservices, and containers, as well as non-cloud environments with a strong focus on triage, diagnostics, roles supported, benefits, self-learning capabilities, and associated automations.

2. Change impact and capacity optimization. These are admittedly two use cases combined into one but share requirements in terms of understanding interdependencies across the application/service infrastructure as volumes increase, changes are made, configuration issues arise, and automated actions are required.

3. Business impact and IT-to-business alignment. This use case includes user and customer experience, business process impacts, and optimizing IT performance in support of business outcomes, such as revenue, supply chain interdependencies, and marketing, to promote overarching IT-to-business initiatives, such as digital transformation.

A detailed, comparative study of solutions from the following vendors is provided in the report:

Aisera

BigPanda

Broadcom

CloudFabrix

Digitate

Dynatrace

IBM

Interlink

OpenText

PagerDuty

ScienceLogic

ServiceNow

Splunk Inc.

A detailed analysis of the research findings is available in the ""EMA Radar™ Report - AIOps: A Guide to Investing in Innovation."

Highlights from the report will be revealed during the free March 26 webinar, "EMA AIOps Radar: A Guide to Investing in Innovation."

