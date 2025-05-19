Ema Appoints Suresh Parameshwar as Head of Engineering to Drive Scalable, Enterprise-Grade AI Solutions

Ema, the company pioneering agentic AI to transform enterprise work, announces the appointment of Suresh Parameshwar as its new Head of Engineering.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ema, the company pioneering agentic AI to transform enterprise work, is proud to announce the appointment of Suresh Parameshwar as its new Head of Engineering. Suresh brings over 25 years of experience building and scaling complex systems at Microsoft and Productiv, and will lead Ema's engineering team as it delivers intelligent, reliable, and secure AI employees at scale.

"We started Ema with the conviction that AI agents will reshape how people get work done, from fragmented, manual work to agents that understand intent and act on your behalf," said Surojit Chatterjee, CEO of Ema. "Suresh's engineering leadership, product intuition, and deep systems expertise are exactly what we need to take Ema to the next level."

Parameshwar previously led the development of the messaging and presence infrastructure for Skype and Microsoft Teams, serving hundreds of millions of users. At Productiv, he was instrumental in creating the SaaS management category, scaling a platform that handles billions of real-time data points and is used by some of the world's most advanced enterprise IT teams.

"Over the past few years, I have been watching Ema and the agentic AI space with growing excitement," said Suresh Parameshwar. "I'm thrilled to join this talented team in building the enterprise of the future."

At Ema, Parameshwar will focus on building the systems needed to support mission-critical AI employees that serve global enterprises, including the recently announced groundbreaking partnership with Teleperformance. His leadership will ensure the company's infrastructure remains robust, secure, and trustworthy as it scales.

Ema is redefining enterprise productivity through AI employees – autonomous agents that are dynamic, reliable, and deeply integrated into how teams work. With Parameshwar at the helm of engineering, Ema is poised to accelerate its mission and deliver unprecedented value to its customers.

Ema is the leading horizontal agentic AI platform, enabling the largest enterprises to automate entire workflows in any business function end-to-end. With its collection of hundreds of pre-built AI agents and its no-code agent builder platform, Ema can automate any role from Customer Support and HR to Legal and Sales, freeing teams to focus on high-context strategic work. Ema was founded in 2023 by Surojit Chatterjee and Souvik Sen, veterans from Google, Coinbase, and Okta, and employs over 100 people in Mountain View, CA and Bangalore, India. Ema is funded by notable investors like Accel Partners, Section 32, Prosus Ventures, and a host of prominent Silicon Valley angels, including Sridhar Ramaswamy (CEO, Snowflake), Divesh Makan (Iconiq Capital), and Jerry Yang (Yahoo). For more information, visit https://www.ema.co/.

