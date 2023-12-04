EMA Design Automation to Spin-Off IP & Services Group to Enable Digital Transformation for the Entire CAD Industry

As we look to continue growing our IP and services business to support customers' multi-CAD environments, we see this as the best path to ensure we can fully serve the entire EDA community. Post this

"We are very excited to announce this new venture as it represents the culmination of the combined efforts of our highly dedicated team over many years," said Manny Marcano, President and CEO of EMA Design Automation, Inc. "As we look to continue growing our IP and services business to support customers' multi-CAD environments, we see this as the best path to ensure we can fully serve the entire EDA community."

As companies look to improve efficiency, leverage digital twins, and reduce overall schedule risk it is imperative that the methodologies and data used can be connected and leveraged at all phases. Accelerated Designs will help companies streamline their processes, reduce manual effort, and connect their data, all while allowing them to surface real-time information in context for optimal decision-making.

As part of the spin-off, EMA will enter into a distribution agreement with Accelerated Designs to enable EMA and their global partner network to continue providing these valuable IP and engineering services directly to customers.

Accelerated Designs will be launching soon. For more information, please contact us at [email protected].

About EMA Design Automation

EMA Design Automation is a trailblazer in product development solutions offering a complete range of EDA tools, PLM integrations, services, training, and technical support. EMA is a Global Cadence Channel Partner serving the Americas, UK, India, and Europe. EMA is a privately held corporation headquartered in Rochester, New York. Visit EMA at http://www.ema-eda.com for more information.

About Accelerated Designs LLC

Accelerated Designs LLC is a global software, services, content, and IP company focused on providing digital transformation solutions for the electronics industry. Our deep domain expertise and long history of successful customer deployments make Accelerated Designs the perfect partner for organizations looking to improve their processes, connect their data, and drive time-to-market and cost improvements within their engineering organizations. Visit Accelerated Designs at http://www.accelerated-designs.com for more information.

