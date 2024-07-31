Ema increases its Series A to $50M, with new funding led by Accel and Section 32

Ema, a generative AI company creating the universal employee of the future, announced its Series A totals $50M, after adding $36M in funding led by Accel and Section 32. The round also includes participation from Prosus Ventures, Sozo Ventures, Hitachi Ventures, Wipro Ventures, SCB 10X, Colle Capital and Frontier Ventures. The company has raised $61M to date.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Ema, a generative AI company creating the universal employee of the future, announced its Series A totals $50M, after adding $36M in funding led by Accel and Section 32. The round also includes participation from Prosus Ventures, Sozo Ventures, Hitachi Ventures, Wipro Ventures, SCB 10X, Colle Capital and Frontier Ventures. The company has raised $61M to date. Ema has more than tripled its customer base since it came out of stealth in March.

Ema's innovative agentic AI system is designed to revolutionize the workplace by performing a wide range of complex tasks with a collection of AI agents (called Ema's Personas), improving efficiency, and boosting productivity across countless organizations. All of Ema's Personas are equipped with the essential benefits of seamless integration, data protection, and unrivaled accuracy. Ema addresses the shortcomings of LLMs such as inaccurate outputs, potential data security risks, and an inability to provide domain-specific insights crucial for informed decision-making with its agentic AI architecture. Unlike static LLMs, Ema's agentic AI systems can:

Adapt to enterprise-specific data and workflows

Leverage multiple LLMs based on accuracy, cost, and performance requirements

Maintain data privacy and security by operating within company infrastructure

Provide explainable and verifiable outputs, crucial for business accountability

Continuously update and learn from real-time enterprise data

Execute complex, multi-step tasks autonomously

Surojit Chatterjee, CEO and co-founder of Ema, stated, "Our mission is to transform enterprises and help every employee work faster with the help of simple-to-activate and accurate agents. Our universal AI employee will help enterprises execute tasks across customer support, employee support, sales enablement, compliance, revenue operations, and more, allowing teams to focus on the most strategic and highest value projects."

The new funding will be used to continue iterating its cutting-edge technology and expand its investments in R&D and GTM so the company can meet the growing demand for its offerings. Several companies such as Moneyview, TrueLayer, and Envoy Global, are already partnering with Ema to bring agentic AI technology to the enterprise. Ema was also recently selected for Microsoft's invite-only Pegasus Program, an incubator for select B2B startups that helps them accelerate growth with additional support in uncovering leads, and GTM.

"Ema's platform enables enterprises to use generative AI to streamline operations for substantial cost reductions or to unlock new revenue streams," said Andy Harrison, Partner at Section 32. "The company and management team have a strong track record of enterprise-grade delivery, reliability and compliance. Combined with the platform's proven return on investment metrics, Ema is differentiated and has become the partner of choice for all enterprises that want to add next-generation AI to their operations or products."

"Ema abstracts out the underlying complexities of GenAI implementation, catapulting enterprises directly to business/ROI level discussions. Surojit and Souvik are visionary founders who have invested in cutting-edge technology ahead of the market, and built an A+ team across continents. They have demonstrated significant impact for their customers quite early on in Ema's journey. We're excited to continue our partnership with them as Ema shapes enterprise software's next big frontier," said Subrata Mitra, Partner at Accel.

As a pioneer of agentic AI, Ema is leading a new era of collaboration between human and AI employees, where innovation flourishes, and productivity skyrockets.

