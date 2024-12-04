EMA Radar Report Evaluates 13 Leading Vendors of Network Visibility Solutions

This year's EMA Radar represent the best solutions in this market, and all should be considered as viable solutions for enterprises looking to secure their digital future. Post this

A key tool in achieving network visibility is the network packet broker (NPB). NPBs are intelligent devices that aggregate, filter, and distribute network traffic to multiple security and monitoring tools. They play a crucial role in optimizing network visibility by filtering out unnecessary traffic, distributing traffic across multiple tools to prevent overload, and extracting specific parts of packets for targeted analysis. A network visibility solution, often centered around a network packet broker, is essential for organizations seeking to optimize network performance, enhance security, and ensure compliance.

While network visibility provides significant benefits, achieving it can be challenging. Modern networks are becoming increasingly complex, and encrypted traffic can obstruct visibility. As networks expand, maintaining comprehensive visibility becomes even more difficult, and integrating various monitoring and security tools adds another layer of complexity. This EMA Radar report explores these challenges and examines how the evaluated vendors address them.

For this Radar, vendors were selected for inclusion based on several factors, including:

Interaction with EMA analysts

Public interest in the vendor (i.e., search engine analytics, social media)

Availability of public information about their solution

Utilizing this criteria, the top 13 vendors were selected for inclusion in this report. The information is delivered via an easy-to-decipher, detailed market map and Radar Chart, which includes a composite score for each vendor, making it simple to compare how vendors stack up. The report also dives into the methodology and evaluation criteria, incorporating a review of emerging customer needs that shaped the research. A comprehensive analyst writeup on each vendor is included.

A detailed, comparative study of these leading vendors is provided in the report:

APCON Arista Networks CGS Tower Networks Cisco Systems cPacket Networks Cubro Garland Technology Gigamon Keysight Technologies NETSCOUT Niagara Networks Palo Alto Networks Profitap

"The network visibility market continues to evolve and innovate, driven by complexity of network environments, hybrid infrastructures and the need for comprehensive security and performance monitoring," said Steffen. "This year's EMA Radar represent the best solutions in this market, and all should be considered as viable solutions for enterprises looking to secure their digital future."

A detailed analysis of all the research findings is available in the "EMA Radar Report for Network Visibility 2024."

About the EMA Radar Report

The EMA Radar Report delivers an in-depth analysis of industry-leading vendors and vendor products, including their overall market position in comparison with other vendors. This information is laid out in an easy-to-decipher, detailed Radar Chart, making it simple to see how vendors measure up in the market, as well as against other vendors. The EMA Radar Report also provides a detailed discussion of methodology and criteria, a high-level market segment overview, and a comprehensive analyst write-up on each vendor.

About EMA

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading IT research and consulting firm dedicated to delivering actionable insights across the evolving technology landscape. Through independent research, market analysis, and vendor evaluations, we empower organizations to make well-informed technology decisions. Our team of analysts combines practical experience with a deep understanding of industry best practices and emerging vendor solutions to help clients achieve their strategic objectives. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at http://www.enterprisemanagement.com or follow EMA on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Raleigh Gould, Enterprise Management Associates, 303-543-9500, [email protected], https://www.enterprisemanagement.com

Twitter

SOURCE Enterprise Management Associates