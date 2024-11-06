EMA Radar Report Evaluates 14 Leading Vendors of Network Operations Observability (NOO) Solutions

IT organizations need solutions that leverage advanced analytics, AI, and automation to go beyond monitoring. Vendors are innovating to empower their customers with actionable insights that allow IT managers to be more proactive with network management. This Radar reflects this evolution. Post this

"The network performance management industry is very mature, but network operations observability represents a leap forward for this established market," McGillicuddy said. "IT organizations need solutions that leverage advanced analytics, AI, and automation to go beyond monitoring. Vendors are innovating to empower their customers with actionable insights that allow IT managers to be more proactive with network management. This Radar reflects this evolution of the market."

This EMA Radar Report evaluates the capabilities of 14 leading vendors in the network operations observability space. Designed as a comprehensive buyer's guide, it helps network infrastructure and operations teams assess products for managing the health and performance of modern digital networks. The report provides a detailed analysis of each vendor's market position, evaluating product capabilities, total cost of ownership, and overall vendor strength.

The information is delivered via an easy-to-decipher, detailed market map and Radar Chart, which includes a composite score for each vendor, making it simple to compare how vendors stack up. The report also dives into the methodology and evaluation criteria, incorporating a review of emerging customer needs that shaped the research. A comprehensive analyst writeup on each vendor is included.

While dozens of vendors offer network operations observability solutions, EMA focused on only the leading vendors in the market. EMA required each participant to meet strict criteria, including a minimum revenue threshold and a base of paying enterprise customers. A detailed, comparative study of these leading vendors is provided in the report:

1. Auvik

2. Broadcom

3. Cisco

4. ExtraHop

5. IBM

6. Kentik

7. LiveAction

8. LogicMonitor

9. ManageEngine

10. NETSCOUT

11. OpenText

12. Progress

13. Riverbed

14. SolarWinds

A detailed analysis of all the research findings is available in the report, "EMA Radar™ Report for Network Operations Observability."

About the EMA Radar Report

The EMA Radar Report delivers an in-depth analysis of industry-leading vendors and vendor products, including their overall market position in comparison with other vendors. This information is laid out in an easy-to-decipher, detailed Radar Chart, making it simple to see how vendors measure up in the market, as well as against other vendors. The EMA Radar Report also provides a detailed discussion of methodology and criteria, a high-level market segment overview, and a comprehensive analyst write-up on each vendor.

