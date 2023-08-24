EMA Radar™ Report on Privileged Access Management (PAM) Provides Deep Insights Into the 11 Leading Vendors in the Market

By comparing product strength against total cost of ownership, the EMA Radar Report for Privileged Access Management provides actionable guidance on PAM adoption, rather than just magically-derived opinions on business strength. Tweet this

To assist organizations in identifying PAM solutions that will most effectively meet their requirements for improving security postures while minimizing management efforts and related costs, EMA conducted a formal evaluation of the leading platforms available on the market. This report identifies the 11 leading PAM solution providers and empirically compares and grades their offered solutions against a broad range of measurements to determine overall product strengths and cost-efficiencies.

EMA's review process began with the determination of critical PAM features and capabilities. This list was used to establish evaluation KPIs that were ranked and weighted to correspond with the current requirements EMA determined for organizations that have adopted or plan to adopt a PAM platform. The prioritization determinations were based on discussions with IT operations managers, survey-based research responses, and identity security administrator interviews, as well as EMA's own experience and knowledge of enterprise requirements and best practices.

From these KPIs, a minimum level of functional requirements was established to identify which management platforms qualified for recognition as leading PAM solutions. Minimum requirements included providing support for most or all the principal PAM practice elements. EMA reviewed more than 30 vendors claiming to offer functionality for monitoring and managing privileged access. Of these, EMA internally identified the leading contenders that were determined to offer sufficient functionality to warrant a detailed review.

A detailed questionnaire on the capabilities, cost, and supportability of their respective product sets was submitted to each of the selected privileged access management solution providers. More than 400 points of comparison were considered, and all responses were carefully vetted for accuracy.

"By comparing product strength against total cost of ownership, the EMA Radar Report for Privileged Access Management provides actionable guidance on PAM adoption, rather than just magically-derived opinions on business strength," noted Brasen. "Product features, architectures, and costs are fully quantified so IT managers and executives can make informed decisions on which solutions will best align with their unique requirements and budgetary constraints."

A detailed, comparative study of these leading vendors is provided in the report:

A detailed analysis of all the research findings is available in the report, "[EMA Radar™ for Privileged Access Management (PAM )."

