EMA Research Report Offers Strategic Insights to Optimize Data Movement Strategies

In an era when enterprise IT landscapes are continually evolving, the strategic movement of data has become a cornerstone of maintaining agility, competitive edge, and operational efficiency. As businesses pivot toward a data-centric model, the ability to transfer data efficiently and securely across multifaceted and distributed systems has risen to paramount importance. With the integration of cloud services and the imperative of digital transformation, managing the flow of data within and across organizational boundaries has become exponentially complex and critical.

This report takes a comprehensive look at data movement within the contemporary enterprise, analyzing roles of both scheduled and real-time data movement, the impact of cloud services integration, and the use of diverse environments. It then focuses on the specifics of moving data in files, highlighting the crucial role of workload automation in orchestrating data workflows. Moreover, it addresses the critical concerns around security and compliance in data transfer processes, illuminating the methods and practices that secure data movement from end to end.

Ultimately, the goal of this report is to provide IT executives, data architects, cloud strategists, and other key stakeholders with an insightful overview of the present landscape, imminent challenges, and emerging trends surrounding enterprise data movement. It also distills essential trends, highlights common challenges, and projects the future direction of data movement strategies amid unceasing technological progress.

Some of the findings included in the report are:

88% of survey respondents agree or strongly agree that digital transformation is requiring more from file transfer and data moving software.

The burgeoning data volumes, reported by 42%, along with the need for streaming data, underscore the escalating demand for more sophisticated, robust, and scalable file transfer and data moving solutions.

The role of WLA in orchestrating data movement is expanding, with 80% of survey participants indicating the use of WLA in file transfer activities.

72% of respondents have adopted real-time data integration, reflecting the growing necessity for data to be instantly accessible, fostering nimbleness in business operations.

90% of respondents deem compliance requirements extremely or very important.

This independent research is sponsored by Coviant Software, Beta Systems, and Redwood Software.

A detailed analysis of the research findings is available in the report, "Data in Motion: Orchestrating File Transfers and Data Pipelines in the Cloud Era."

You can get highlights from the report when you attend the research webinar, Orchestrating Data Transfers in the Digital Era: Navigating Challenges and Solutions for Multi-environment Data Pipelines.

