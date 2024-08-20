EMA Research Reveals Nearly 96% of IT Professionals Believe Generative AI Will Boost IT Productivity

When IT leaders started telling EMA more than a year ago that their personnel were using premium ChatGPT subscriptions to create device configs and automation scripts, we knew the industry was on the verge of a revolution. Post this

More recently, the emergence of ChatGPT from OpenAI kicked interest in AI into overdrive. ChatGPT and the countless competing platforms that followed it to market leverage large language models (LLM) to power generative AI, a technology that can produce new content in response to user prompts.

EMA spoke to many IT professionals who are successfully applying consumer-facing, general-purpose generative AI tools to IT operations tasks. The research aimed to uncover how these technologies can be effectively applied to IT management.

Some of the key findings from this report include:

Most IT professionals are using both general-purpose tools like ChatGPT and generative AI capabilities from their IT vendors

The top challenges with applying generative AI to IT operations are validating quality of AI outputs, managing data quality, and integrating AI into tools and processes

93% believe it is at least somewhat important for their IT vendors to offer generative AI capabilities

The two biggest potential benefits of applying generative AI to IT management tasks are the optimization of IT service performance and the improved alignment of IT with the business

"When IT leaders started telling EMA more than a year ago that their personnel were using premium ChatGPT subscriptions to create device configs and automation scripts, we knew the industry was on the verge of a revolution," McGillicuddy said. "This research explores how that revolution will proceed, assuming CIOs can navigate the adoption challenges and security risks."

This independent research, sponsored by NETSCOUT, offers a detailed analysis of the findings. Highlights from the report will be unveiled during a complimentary webinar on August 27. Interested parties can register at https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/applying-genai-to-it-ops-webinar-pr

For more information and to access the full report, please visit https://www.enterprisemanagement.com/research/asset.php/4490/Applying-Generative-AI-to-IT-Operations

