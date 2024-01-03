EMA Research Webinar Explores the Surge in Collaboration Between Network and Security Teams

As we witness a paradigm shift in the collaboration landscape between network and security teams, our research highlights a positive trend where the vast majority of enterprises are experiencing increased synergy. Post this

According to EMA's new research report, "NetSecOps: Examining How Network and Security Teams Collaborate for a Better Digital Future," 84% of enterprises are seeing increased collaboration between their network and security teams. This NetSecOps convergence allows these teams to support new technologies, such as hybrid, multi-cloud architecture, and secure access service edge (SASE).

During this webinar, McGillicuddy will share highlights from this new research, including:

What causes network and security team collaborations to fail

How network data, especially packets and DNS logs, play a critical role in partnerships between network and security teams

Why network automation and network monitoring tools are critical to collaboration

How SASE and multi-cloud are impacting collaboration

"As we witness a paradigm shift in the collaboration landscape between network and security teams, our research highlights a positive trend where the vast majority of enterprises are experiencing increased synergy. The NetSecOps convergence is breaking down silos, fostering a better understanding between these traditionally distinct teams," said McGillicuddy. "In our upcoming webinar, we'll explore the critical factors driving this collaboration and share other insights from this new research."

This independent research is sponsored by BlueCat Networks, Broadcom, and Endace.

The webinar is Wednesday, January 10 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/netsecops-2024-webinar-pr

