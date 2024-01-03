EMA Research Webinar Explores the Surge in Collaboration Between Network and Security Teams

Based on a survey of 304 IT professionals, new research from EMA found that 84% of enterprises are seeing increased collaboration between their network and security teams
LAFAYETTE, Colo., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA™), a leading IT and data management analyst research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled "NetSecOps: Examining How Network and Security Teams Collaborate for a Better Digital Future" featuring Shamus McGillicuddy, vice president of research covering network management at EMA.
Network teams and security teams have fundamentally opposite missions. Network teams strive to give users reliable access to IT applications and data, while the security team aims to limit that access as much as possible. This dynamic leads to cultural disconnects, turf battles, and misaligned processes. EMA has found, however, that network and security teams are putting those days behind them.
According to EMA's new research report, "NetSecOps: Examining How Network and Security Teams Collaborate for a Better Digital Future," 84% of enterprises are seeing increased collaboration between their network and security teams. This NetSecOps convergence allows these teams to support new technologies, such as hybrid, multi-cloud architecture, and secure access service edge (SASE).
During this webinar, McGillicuddy will share highlights from this new research, including:
- What causes network and security team collaborations to fail
- How network data, especially packets and DNS logs, play a critical role in partnerships between network and security teams
- Why network automation and network monitoring tools are critical to collaboration
- How SASE and multi-cloud are impacting collaboration
"As we witness a paradigm shift in the collaboration landscape between network and security teams, our research highlights a positive trend where the vast majority of enterprises are experiencing increased synergy. The NetSecOps convergence is breaking down silos, fostering a better understanding between these traditionally distinct teams," said McGillicuddy. "In our upcoming webinar, we'll explore the critical factors driving this collaboration and share other insights from this new research."
This independent research is sponsored by BlueCat Networks, Broadcom, and Endace.
The webinar is Wednesday, January 10 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/netsecops-2024-webinar-pr
