EMA Research Webinar to Explore How Enterprises Can Be More Successful with Their Network Automation Initiatives

Network automation continues to be a science project for too many companies. With this research, I tried to identify a path forward for IT decision-makers.

During this webinar, McGillicuddy will share highlights from this new research, including:

Why nine out of ten IT organizations rely on a mix of vendor solutions and do-it-yourself network automation tools

How network teams establish an authoritative network source of truth to drive effective network automation

How network teams validate network changes and monitor network compliance

What pitfalls organizations should look out for on their network automation journey

"The IT industry has been attacking the problem of network automation for decades, and we still cannot get it right," McGillicuddy said. "There are countless reasons for this ongoing struggle, including complexity, data quality and authority problems, and budget issues. As a result, network automation continues to be a science project for too many companies. With this research, I tried to identify a path forward for IT decision-makers."

This independent research is sponsored by EfficientIP, IPFabric, NetBox Labs, NetBrain.

The webinar will take place on Tuesday, March 12 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/enterprise-network-automation-webinar-pr

