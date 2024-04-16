EMA Research Webinar to Offer Valuable Insights into Elevating Employee Performance with Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Solutions

Attendees can anticipate a comprehensive exploration of actionable strategies aimed at surmounting productivity challenges, cultivating seamless collaboration, and adeptly implementing enterprise-grade DEX solutions. Post this

During the webinar, Twing and Schoeppner will delve into key findings from this research, including:

Challenges and benefits of integrated DEX solutions

The pivotal role of platforms like MS Teams in amplifying collaboration and DEX

Navigating the siloed landscape of IT systems

Strategies for supporting productivity in hybrid onsite and remote work environments

"Attendees can anticipate a comprehensive exploration of actionable strategies aimed at surmounting productivity challenges, cultivating seamless collaboration, and adeptly implementing enterprise-grade DEX solutions," said Schoeppner. "Our webinar aims to equip participants with practical insights that empower them to navigate the evolving landscape of digital employee experience with confidence and efficiency."

The webinar is on Tuesday, April 30 at 2 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/digital-employee-experience-dex-webinar-pr

About EMA

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading industry IT analyst research firm that specializes in providing deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices, and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com.

Media Contact

Raleigh Gould, Enterprise Management Associates, 303-543-9500, [email protected], https://www.enterprisemanagement.com

