EMA Research Webinar to Offer Valuable Insights into Elevating Employee Performance with Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Solutions

EMA's latest research delves into the world of digital employee experience, examining its profound impact on organizational dynamics, productivity, and collaboration
LAFAYETTE, Colo., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled "The Evolution of Work: Enhancing Productivity and Collaboration through Digital Employee Experience (DEX)." Led by Dan Twing, President and COO at EMA, and William Schoeppner, Research Director at EMA, this webinar will provide valuable insights for organizations navigating the realm of digital employee experience.
As workplaces continue to evolve, EMA's latest research delves into the transformative power of digital employee experience, exploring its profound impact on organizational dynamics, productivity, and collaboration. By examining DEX solutions from the perspectives of both IT managers and end-users, the study offers a comprehensive understanding of its implementation challenges and business implications.
During the webinar, Twing and Schoeppner will delve into key findings from this research, including:
- Challenges and benefits of integrated DEX solutions
- The pivotal role of platforms like MS Teams in amplifying collaboration and DEX
- Navigating the siloed landscape of IT systems
- Strategies for supporting productivity in hybrid onsite and remote work environments
"Attendees can anticipate a comprehensive exploration of actionable strategies aimed at surmounting productivity challenges, cultivating seamless collaboration, and adeptly implementing enterprise-grade DEX solutions," said Schoeppner. "Our webinar aims to equip participants with practical insights that empower them to navigate the evolving landscape of digital employee experience with confidence and efficiency."
The webinar is on Tuesday, April 30 at 2 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/digital-employee-experience-dex-webinar-pr
About EMA
Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading industry IT analyst research firm that specializes in providing deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices, and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com.
