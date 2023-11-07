EMA Research Webinar Will Present a Clear Snapshot of Where the Identity Management Market is Today and the Direction it is Heading

To help bring clarity to the rapidly evolving authentication landscape, EMA conducted primary research into business and end user requirements, perceptions, and outcomes in the usage of password and passwordless authentication technologies

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled "Transcending Passwords: Emerging Trends in Authentication," featuring Steve Brasen, research director covering endpoint and identity management at EMA.

Despite the overreliance on unsecure and high-friction password-centric access processes, many organizations are still reluctant to let go of the aging, OS-level passwords that they have relied on for generations. Topping the concerns is the level of security posed by alternative passwordless technologies in addressing new and accelerating attack vectors such as phishing/vishing scams, keystroke logging, credential stuffing, and man-in-the-middle attacks. At the same time, modern workforces are pressuring IT and security managers by demanding unprecedented access to distributed business IT resources in ways that do not inhibit their productivity.

EMA conducted primary research into business and end user requirements, perceptions, and outcomes in the usage of password and passwordless authentication technologies to help bring clarity to the rapidly evolving authentication landscape.

During this webinar, Brasen will shed light on the research findings and discuss.

The greatest security risks posed by the continued use of passwords

The types of authentication technologies users prefer to use as both employees and consumers

How to reduce time, efforts, and costs associated with managing user identities

The amount of actual work time employees spend authenticating using modern identity and access processes and how to make them more productive

How impactful FIDO adoption has been on improving identity security, user experiences, and manageability

The impact of multifactor authentication on workforce productivity

Which passwordless technologies are most effective at addressing modern and emerging business requirements

This independent research was sponsored by HYPR and Yubico.

The webinar is Thursday, November 16 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/transcending-passwords-webinar-pr

