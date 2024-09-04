EMA Unveils 2024 PAM Radar™ Report: A Comprehensive Guide to Choosing the Ideal Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solution

"Through careful analysis of solution features and positioning, enterprises can identify not the best or worst solution, but the one that is right for them and meets their critical business and compliance needs." Post this

To assist organizations in identifying PAM solutions that will most effectively meet their requirements for improving security postures while minimizing management efforts and related costs, EMA conducted a formal evaluation of the leading platforms available on the market. This report identifies the 14 leading PAM solution providers and empirically compares and grades their offered solutions against a broad range of measurements to determine overall product strengths and cost-efficiencies.

"With so many PAM solutions in the market with their own unique specialties and advantages, it is impossible to truly rank solutions through comparative metrics," said Buckler. "However, through careful analysis of solution features and positioning, enterprises can identify not the best or worst solution, but the one that is right for them and meets their critical business and compliance needs."

EMA's review process started by identifying the critical features and capabilities essential for PAM solutions. These features were then used to develop key performance indicators (KPIs), which were ranked and weighted according to the current needs of organizations that have implemented PAM platforms. This prioritization was informed by extensive analysis of aggregated insights from public forums, professional networks, and other open-source repositories through the EMA Research Factory, alongside review of solution features and benefits with EMA's extensive experience in enterprise requirements and best practices. Based on these KPIs, a minimum set of functional requirements was established to determine which platforms qualified as leading PAM solutions.

The report provides a detailed, comparative analysis of these 14 leading vendors:

1. Akeyless

2. BeyondTrust

3. Broadcom

4. CyberArk

5. Delinea

6. Devolutions

7. JumpCloud

8. Keeper Security

9. ManageEngine

10. Microsoft

11. Okta

12. One Identity

13. Saviynt

14. senhasegura

A detailed analysis of all the research findings is available in the report, "2024 PAM Radar™ Report."

About the EMA Radar Report

The EMA Radar Report delivers an in-depth analysis of industry-leading vendors and vendor products, including their overall market position in comparison with other vendors. This information is laid out in an easy-to-decipher, detailed Radar Chart, making it simple to see how vendors measure up in the market, as well as against other vendors. The EMA Radar Report also provides a detailed discussion of methodology and criteria, a high-level market segment overview, and a comprehensive analyst evaluation of each vendor.

About EMA

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading IT analyst research firm that specializes in providing deep insights across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, discernment into industry best practices, and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at http://www.enterprisemanagement.com.

