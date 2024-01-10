EMA Unveils the 2024 EMA AllStars Awards and Enterprise Decision Guide

Our selections reflect a deep analysis of industry pain points, spotlighting both innovative and practical solutions addressing real-world challenges across various roles, from software engineers to security professionals. Post this

Highlights from the EMA AllStars Report:

Enhancing Developer Productivity: The report showcases products and technologies that help recover half of the productivity developers and platform engineers typically lose due to non-core tasks, boosting innovation and efficiency.

Reducing Cloud Expenditures: EMA AllStars pave the way in assisting organizations to cut their cloud resource wastage by 30% to 50%, promoting both fiscal responsibility and environmental sustainability.

Advancing Observability, Compliance, and Security: The report focuses on solutions that address these critical challenges, smoothing the path for more rapid software deployment and enhancing enterprise security.

Facilitating Modern Application Development: The report highlights products that are pivotal in transitioning towards distributed microservices architecture, optimizing operations on hybrid infrastructures.

The 2024 EMA AllStars report stands as a vital compass for those navigating the complexities of cloud-native applications and IT operations, epitomizing EMA's commitment to fostering innovation and operational excellence within the ever-evolving technology sector.

For a detailed analysis of the EMA AllStars enterprise software products, access the complete report, EMA Allstars 2024, available on EMA's website.

About EMA

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading industry analyst firm that provides deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices, and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services for enterprise line of business users, IT professionals, and IT vendors at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com

