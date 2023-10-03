EMA Unveils the 2024 Planner for Research and Services to Help Businesses Navigate the Year Ahead

New resource outlines planned research for the coming year and how organizations can leverage this research for business initiatives
LAFAYETTE, Colo., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA™), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced the release of its new EMA 2024 Planner for Research and Services. This comprehensive guide provides a yearly overview of EMA analysts' planned research and conference presence throughout the upcoming year. Additionally, it serves as a valuable tool for organizations seeking to collaborate with EMA on various fronts, including product briefings, sponsorships, custom research projects, analyst consultations, and more.
Dan Twing, President and Chief Operating Officer at EMA, expressed the organization's eagerness about the release. "EMA is excited to put the 2024 Planner for Research and Services in the hands of our clients. It's an invaluable resource to help them strategize for the year ahead."
EMA analysts delve into a wide array of coverage areas to inform their research, including:
- Application management
- Business intelligence
- Digital service execution: IT service, experience, and operations management
- Endpoint and identity management
- Information security, risk, and compliance management
- Intelligent automation
- Intelligent hybrid multi-cloud
- Network infrastructure and operations
The EMA 2024 Planner for Research and Services outlines the range of studies the analysts plan to field in the new year. A glimpse into some of these research studies includes:
- "On the Road to Predictive and Proactive AIOps"
- "2024 EMA Radar for Digital Employee Experience Management"
- "Security Operations and Technology Megatrends: Driving Better Security Outcomes"
- "Viruses, Trojans, and Worms, Oh My! Fighting the Wicked Witch in the Land of Malware"
- "Workload Automation and Orchestration in 2024: Empowering the Modern Digital Enterprise"
- "AI-Powered Observability: EMA Top 3 Product Guide"
- "Network Management Megatrends 2024"
For a detailed list of planned research, conference engagements, and service offerings, refer to the EMA 2024 Planner for Research and Services.
About EMA
Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading IT analyst research firm that provides deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices, and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at http://www.enterprisemanagement.com
