EMA Unveils the 2024 Planner for Research and Services to Help Businesses Navigate the Year Ahead

EMA is excited to put the 2024 Planner for Research and Services in the hands of our clients. It's an invaluable resource to help them strategize for the year ahead.

EMA analysts delve into a wide array of coverage areas to inform their research, including:

Application management

Business intelligence

Digital service execution: IT service, experience, and operations management

Endpoint and identity management

Information security, risk, and compliance management

Intelligent automation

Intelligent hybrid multi-cloud

Network infrastructure and operations

The EMA 2024 Planner for Research and Services outlines the range of studies the analysts plan to field in the new year. A glimpse into some of these research studies includes:

"On the Road to Predictive and Proactive AIOps"

"2024 EMA Radar for Digital Employee Experience Management"

"Security Operations and Technology Megatrends: Driving Better Security Outcomes"

"Viruses, Trojans, and Worms, Oh My! Fighting the Wicked Witch in the Land of Malware"

"Workload Automation and Orchestration in 2024: Empowering the Modern Digital Enterprise"

"AI-Powered Observability: EMA Top 3 Product Guide"

"Network Management Megatrends 2024"

For a detailed list of planned research, conference engagements, and service offerings, refer to the EMA 2024 Planner for Research and Services.

