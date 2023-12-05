EMA Webinar Explores How Midsize Organizations Can Elevate User Experiences and Drive Business Growth through Modern IT Service Management (ITSM)

As midsize organizations strive for operational excellence and innovation, this webinar aims to unravel the transformative power of ITSM, paving the way for enhanced user experiences, increased IT efficiency, and sustainable business growth. Post this

Traditionally, midsize organizations have struggled to balance the need for innovative IT solutions with limited budgets and personnel. EMA's research suggests that a key avenue for achieving operational excellence and fostering growth and innovation lies in the modernization of ITSM. The evolving landscape of ITSM is shifting from a labor-intensive, ticket-centric approach to a cross-functional center of collaboration. Automation, with an increasing emphasis on AI/ML, is becoming integral to modern ITSM, with approximately 70% of IT leaders anticipating that over half of help desk requests and problem resolutions will be handled through AI and automation.

Generative AI technologies, such as those found in ChatGPT, are poised to accelerate the advantages of unattended IT service automation. Modern ITSM platforms are designed to seamlessly incorporate these advances as they become available, affordable, and practical.

During this webinar, O'Connell and Greene will provide insights from this new research, including key insights into:

Global forces—positive and adverse—impacting midsize organizations

Top challenges to delivering high-quality services and effective strategies to overcome them

The research-based case for ITSM modernization and practical ways to get started

"As midsize organizations strive for operational excellence and innovation, this webinar aims to unravel the transformative power of ITSM, paving the way for enhanced user experiences, increased IT efficiency, and sustainable business growth," said O'Connell.

The webinar is Thursday, December 14 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/itsm-webinar-pr

