EMA Webinar Explores the Imperative Need for Enhanced Internet Observability

LAFAYETTE, Colo., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled "Avoid Observability Failure: Hybrid Enterprises Must Complement APM with Internet Performance Monitoring." Industry experts Shamus McGillicuddy, vice president of research covering network management at EMA, and Gerardo Dada, chief marketing officer at Catchpoint, will explain what IT organizations must do to achieve comprehensive Internet performance visibility and close the digital observability gap.
EMA research continues to find that IT organizations are implementing multi-cloud architecture, adopting hybrid WAN networks, and embracing hybrid and remote work. All these trends drive IT organizations to integrate the Internet into their digital infrastructure. Given its nature as a shared resource, the Internet is also the biggest variable in digital experience today. Application performance management solutions, which typically monitor application transactions and the cloud infrastructure that applications reside upon, can only offer IT operations teams a partial view of the overall health and performance of digital services. This webinar will elucidate why IT organizations must augment their toolsets with Internet Performance Monitoring solutions to ensure seamless digital experiences for end-users.
"Traditional IT operations tools excel at monitoring private and managed services, where IT teams have some degree of control over infrastructure and administrative access to sources of telemetry," McGillicuddy said. "Modern digital infrastructure now relies heavily on the Internet, a shared resource that lacks predictable performance. Moreover, IT operations teams do not have administrative access to Internet infrastructure, limiting their ability to collect and analyze performance data. They need tools that are designed specifically to address these challenges."
During this webinar, McGillicuddy and Dada will provide actionable insights that will enable organizations to stay ahead of the curve in today's dynamic digital environment and discuss:
- The pivotal role of the Internet in modern digital services
- The imperative need for Internet Performance Monitoring solutions
- Essential criteria for selecting the right monitoring solution to meet your organization's needs
The webinar is Thursday, April 18 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/learn-how-to-avoid-observability-failure-webinar-pr
About EMA
Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading industry analyst research firm that specializes in providing deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices, and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services for enterprise line of business users, IT professionals and IT vendors at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com.
