EMA Webinar to Examine How to Navigate Today's Threat Landscape

Security experts from EMA and A10 Networks will provide valuable insights into the latest trends and best practices in cloud and web application security

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled "Navigating Today's Threat Landscape: Discussing Hype vs. Reality" featuring Chris Steffen, vice president of research covering information security, risk, and compliance management at EMA, and Paul Nicholson, senior director of product marketing at A10 Networks.

The threat landscape is always evolving with new and old threats competing to wreak havoc on networks. At the same time, hybrid cloud infrastructure and applications must be available to customers and employees 24x7. As new solutions and methodologies evolve to help the defenders, what is really needed, and what is the best approach?

During the webinar, Steffen and Nicholson will discuss:

The top threats that pose a risk to organizations and how to mitigate them

The difference between buzz and hype in today's security approaches

A discussion of Zero Trust, web application security, DDoS protection, and encryption for the hybrid cloud world

The webinar is Thursday, September 28 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/navigating-todays-threat-landscape-webinar-pr

About EMA

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading industry analyst research firm that specializes in providing deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices, and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com.

