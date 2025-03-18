EMA Webinar to Explore How AI is Revolutionizing IT Operations

New research from EMA reveals that 68% of organizations are leveraging AI-driven tools like GenAI and machine learning to automate tasks, enhance security, and improve decision-making
LAFAYETTE, Colo., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced an upcoming research webinar, "The AI Advantage: How IT Leaders are Redefining Operations in 2025." Industry experts Dan Twing, President and Chief Operating Officer at EMA, and Karthik Sj, General Manager of AI at LogicMonitor, will discuss how IT leaders are using AI to modernize and optimize IT operations.
As IT complexity grows, AI is becoming a game-changer—driving automation, improving security, and accelerating decision-making. This webinar will provide exclusive data-driven insights, real-world strategies, and expert guidance to help organizations harness AI for IT operations.
"AI is no longer a futuristic concept—it's a strategic necessity," says Twing. "Our latest research shows that organizations leveraging AI-driven tools are not only improving efficiency but also redefining IT operations with greater agility and intelligence. In this webinar, we'll explore how IT leaders are successfully integrating AI to drive real business value."
Key topics include:
- Key Adoption Trends: Why AI adoption in IT operations has surged, with 63% of organizations now operating in a proactive or dynamic IT maturity state.
- Real-World ROI: How 59% of organizations exceed ROI expectations and are achieving faster incident response times.
- Overcoming Challenges: Proven strategies for tackling integration complexities, tool sprawl, and implementation hurdles.
- The Future of AI in IT Operations: Insights into predictive analytics, autonomous IT systems, and explainable AI—and how LogicMonitor is driving innovation in these areas.
The webinar is Thursday, March 27 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/the-ai-advantage-webinar-pr
About EMA
Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading IT research and consulting firm dedicated to delivering actionable insights across the evolving technology landscape. Through independent research, market analysis, and vendor evaluations, we empower organizations to make well-informed technology decisions. Our team of analysts combines practical experience with a deep understanding of industry best practices and emerging vendor solutions to help clients achieve their strategic objectives. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com/
