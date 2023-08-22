EMA Webinar to Explore How Enterprises Can Use Operation Technology (OT)-Dedicated Firewalls and Zero Trust Network Access to Protect OT Systems from Malicious Actors

By the end of 2023, 83% of enterprises expect to connect OT and IoT devices to their enterprise networks

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled "Challenges and Best Practices for Securing Modern Operational Technology Networks" featuring Shamus McGillicuddy, vice president of research covering network management at EMA, and Tim Roddy, vice president of marketing at Open Systems.

Operational technology is made of hardware and software that controls and monitors physical processes in an enterprise. Traditionally, enterprises secured OT systems, such as industrial control systems, medical devices, and retail point of sales systems, via air gapping or by physically isolating them from IT networks. With the rise of smart devices and the Internet of Things (IoT), air gaps no longer work. By the end of 2023, 83% of enterprises expect to connect OT and IoT devices to their enterprise networks, according to EMA research. IT and OT are converging so that enterprises can analyze OT data, innovate, and optimize industrial systems. A new approach to OT security is required.

Enterprises need to modernize network architecture to protect these critical assets, especially by updating their network security and modernizing their approach to network segmentation. During this webinar, McGillicuddy and Roddy will discuss:

Why legacy approaches to securing operational technology are failing

How organizations should update their network security and network access controls to protect this critical infrastructure

How a SASE solution can support a smart OT security strategy

The webinar is Thursday, September 7 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/securing-modern-operational-techn-networks-webinar-pr

About EMA

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading IT analyst research firm that specializes in providing deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices, and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services for enterprise line of business users, IT professionals and IT vendors at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com.

Media Contact

Raleigh Gould, Enterprise Management Associates, 303-543-9500, [email protected], https://www.enterprisemanagement.com

Twitter

SOURCE Enterprise Management Associates