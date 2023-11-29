EMA Webinar to Explore Key Trends Shaping the Technology Landscape in the Global Banking, Finance, and Insurance Industries

Webinar will cover a range of high-level IT trends and opportunities, with a focus on the evolving role of IT leaders and their strategic partnerships across business functions
LAFAYETTE, Colo., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled "Tech Horizons: Unveiling Strategic Trends in Global Finance, Banking, and Insurance - IT Executive Survey 2023" featuring Dan Twing, president and chief operating officer at EMA, and Thiago Da Costa, senior director of platform pre-sales at FICO.
Based on a survey of 226 executive technology leaders, including chief information officers (CIOs), chief technology officers (CTOs), and technology VPs in in the global banking, finance, and insurance industries, the research examined how these executives are aligning with their business counterparts to drive strategic outcomes.
During this webinar, Twing and Da Costa will reveal the key trends and opportunities they discovered in the research, as well as:
- Top technology-related priorities for banks and insurers, along with strategies to address significant challenges
- Changing technology buying behavior and considerations for selecting new technology solutions
- Strategies for maximizing the value of data and AI investments within enterprises
- The benefits of a unified platform approach and its impact on other initiatives, such as cloud adoption and legacy modernization.
"As technology continues to redefine the landscape of banking, finance, and insurance, our survey reveals a compelling narrative of collaboration and strategic alignment among technology leaders and their business counterparts," said Twing. "In this webinar, we'll delve into the transformative trends shaping these industries and explore how organizations can navigate challenges, leverage emerging technologies, and drive innovation to stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital ecosystem."
The webinar is Tuesday, December 12 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/it-executive-survey-2023-webinar-pr
About EMA
Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading industry IT analyst research firm that specializes in providing deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices, and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services for enterprise line of business users, IT professionals and IT vendors at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com.
Media Contact
Raleigh Gould, Enterprise Management Associates, 303-543-9500, [email protected], https://www.enterprisemanagement.com
