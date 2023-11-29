EMA Webinar to Explore Key Trends Shaping the Technology Landscape in the Global Banking, Finance, and Insurance Industries

As technology continues to redefine the landscape of banking, finance, and insurance, our survey reveals a compelling narrative of collaboration and strategic alignment among technology leaders and their business counterparts. Post this

During this webinar, Twing and Da Costa will reveal the key trends and opportunities they discovered in the research, as well as:

Top technology-related priorities for banks and insurers, along with strategies to address significant challenges

Changing technology buying behavior and considerations for selecting new technology solutions

Strategies for maximizing the value of data and AI investments within enterprises

The benefits of a unified platform approach and its impact on other initiatives, such as cloud adoption and legacy modernization.

"As technology continues to redefine the landscape of banking, finance, and insurance, our survey reveals a compelling narrative of collaboration and strategic alignment among technology leaders and their business counterparts," said Twing. "In this webinar, we'll delve into the transformative trends shaping these industries and explore how organizations can navigate challenges, leverage emerging technologies, and drive innovation to stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital ecosystem."

The webinar is Tuesday, December 12 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/it-executive-survey-2023-webinar-pr

