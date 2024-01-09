EMA Webinar to Explore Observability Challenges, Solutions, and the Power of OpenTelemetry

As organizations navigate the shift from traditional enterprise software to decentralized cloud-native applications, observability emerges as a critical discipline. Post this

Real-life challenges and solutions: Classifying over 10,000 real-life issues and identifying solutions that can help address these challenges.

"As organizations navigate the shift from traditional enterprise software to decentralized cloud-native applications, observability emerges as a critical discipline," said Volk. "Our upcoming webinar, 'Observability: Challenges, Priorities, Solutions, and the Role of OpenTelemetry,' will delve into the insights gleaned from EMA's recent research."

This independent research is sponsored by Cisco and Chronosphere.

The webinar is Wednesday, January 17 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/observability-2024-research-webinar-pr

