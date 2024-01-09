EMA Webinar to Explore Observability Challenges, Solutions, and the Power of OpenTelemetry

Webinar will present a wealth of research data from EMA's recent study of real-world adoption patterns, challenges, trends, and enterprise priorities related to infrastructure and application observability
LAFAYETTE, Colo., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled "Observability: Challenges, Priorities, Solutions, and the Role of OpenTelemetry" featuring Torsten Volk, managing research director for cloud-native, DevOps, machine learning, and AI at EMA.
Observability has become the most important discipline for organizations moving from traditional enterprise software to decentralized cloud-native applications. Based on new EMA research, Volk will provide insights into observability from the perspectives of application developers, platform engineers, SREs, and security engineers, including:
- Real-life challenges and solutions: Classifying over 10,000 real-life issues and identifying solutions that can help address these challenges.
"As organizations navigate the shift from traditional enterprise software to decentralized cloud-native applications, observability emerges as a critical discipline," said Volk. "Our upcoming webinar, 'Observability: Challenges, Priorities, Solutions, and the Role of OpenTelemetry,' will delve into the insights gleaned from EMA's recent research."
This independent research is sponsored by Cisco and Chronosphere.
The webinar is Wednesday, January 17 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/observability-2024-research-webinar-pr
About EMA
Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading IT analyst research firm that specializes in providing deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices, and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com.
