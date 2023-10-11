EMA Webinar to Explore the Decline in NetOps Team Success and Offers a Solution with Service-Centric Network Monitoring

In the ever-evolving landscape of network operations, the decline in success rates among enterprise NetOps teams signals a critical need for adaptation. Tweet this

In an era marked by multi-cloud architecture, hybrid work environments, IoT, and increased complexity, many network managers find themselves engaged in losing battles. Understaffed and equipped with outdated tools, these teams struggle to keep pace. EMA's research reveals that NetOps teams perform better when armed with tools that provide meaningful, actionable insights about their business services. Unfortunately, a substantial number of IT organizations have yet to implement such solutions.

During this webinar, McGillicuddy and Sinclair will discuss:

Why NetOps teams are facing challenges in delivering stable network services.

What sets best-in-class NetOps teams apart in their approach.

The optimal strategy for modernizing NetOps tools to enhance overall success.

"In the ever-evolving landscape of network operations, the decline in success rates among enterprise NetOps teams signals a critical need for adaptation. Our upcoming webinar, 'Modernize NetOps with Business-Aware Network Monitoring,' aims to shed light on the challenges faced by these teams and provides strategic insights into leveraging service-centric network monitoring solutions," said McGillicuddy.

The webinar is Thursday, October 26 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/modernize-netops-with-business-aware-network-monitoring-webinar-pr

About EMA

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading IT analyst research firm that specializes in providing deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices, and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com.

