EMA Webinar to Explore the Future of Workload Automation and Orchestration

Drawing on insights from 421 industry professionals, the webinar will reveal the latest research findings on WLA's expanding role in process automation, orchestration, and AI-driven decision-making. Twing will offer actionable strategies for IT leaders, automation specialists, and business executives navigating today's digital landscape and dive into:

Orchestration Beyond Automation - How orchestration connects IT and business workflows, enabling seamless integration across legacy systems, cloud-native environments, and human-centered processes.

AI as a Game-Changer in Automation - The transformative impact of generative and agentic AI in enabling predictive decision-making, dynamic resource allocation, and self-healing workflows, with insights on adoption trends and use cases.

The Rise of Observability - How observability enhances workflow visibility and control, ensuring the reliability and adaptability of orchestration in dynamic, multi-cloud ecosystems.

Challenges in Scaling Automation - Addressing skill gaps, security concerns, and integration challenges to drive successful automation initiatives.

Strategic Recommendations for Enterprises and Vendors - How to prioritize orchestration, AI, and observability to create unified automation frameworks that drive agility, scalability, and innovation.

The webinar is Tuesday, March 11 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/workload-automation-and-orchestration-2025-webinar-pr

This independent research is sponsored by Beta Systems Software AG, BMC Software, Broadcom, HCLSoftware, and Stonebranch.

