EMA Webinar to Explore the Transformative Role of Agentic AI in Security Operations Centers

Upcoming event offers exclusive insights into how AI is revolutionizing security automation and SOC efficiency

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT research and consulting firm, today announced it will host an upcoming webinar titled "Navigating the Future of Security Operations Centers (SOC) with Agentic AI." Featuring industry experts Chris Steffen, vice president of research at EMA, and Shahar Ben-Hador, chief executive officer and co-founder at Radiant Security, this webinar will shed light on the evolving role of AI in reshaping security workflows and capabilities.

Key Topics of Discussion:

The Three Generations of AI in the SOC: Discover how AI has matured within the SOC, from its beginnings to its current capabilities, driving both productivity and operational efficiency. Learn how each generation of AI has uniquely addressed critical security challenges and prepared SOCs for the future.

Behavior Analytics and Incident Triage: Understand the vital role of behavior analytics in refining post-detection workloads. Attendees will gain insights into how AI-powered behavior analytics is enhancing incident triage and response times.

The Future of SOC Automation: What's next for SOC automation as AI continues to advance? Gain a forward-looking perspective on emerging trends and technologies that will shape the future of security operations. Find out how organizations can stay ahead of the curve by leveraging the next wave of AI-driven SOC automation.

Why Attend:

Hear from industry leaders with deep expertise in AI and security operations.

Gain a comprehensive understanding of how AI is shaping the future of security automation.

Learn practical strategies to elevate your organization's security operations.

Who Should Attend:

This webinar is designed for security professionals looking to enhance their knowledge of AI advancements in security operations. This session will offer actionable insights into how Agentic AI is driving innovation and creating smarter, more resilient SOCs.

The webinar is Wednesday, October 30 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/navigating-the-future-of-soc-with-agentic-ai-webinar-pr

