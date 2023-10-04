EMA Webinar to Illuminate the Critical Issues Involved in Handling Application- and Infrastructure-Complexity in Hybrid Multi-Cloud Settings

Webinar to provide guidelines and actionable tactics for adeptly governing cloud complexity in the age of distributed microservices

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled "Navigating the Complexity of Distributed Microservices across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud" featuring Torsten Volk, managing research director covering intelligent hybrid multi-cloud at EMA, and Jasper Paul, a principal product manager at ManageEngine Site 24x7.

The rapid adoption of distributed microservices applications has placed a significant complexity burden on DevOps teams, platform engineers, SREs, and app developers. This complexity burden has dramatically increased the operational risk in terms of performance, resilience, security, compliance, and financial management. As a result, managing the complex interactions among microservices running on a combination of AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and other resources in the data center or at edge locations has emerged as a critical challenge for many organizations. Ensuring round-the-clock availability, protecting critical data, complying with regulatory standards, and optimizing financial operations in cloud management are now emerging as vital concerns in this contemporary cloud computing ecosystem.

During the webinar, Volk and Paul will cover:

The Anatomy of Complexity: Understand and escape the complexity trap of distributed cloud native applications.





Monitoring and Metrics: Examine approaches for effective monitoring of resource utilization and performance as key components of complexity management.





AIOps: Examine the capabilities of AIOps.





FinOps Strategies: Explore frameworks and best practices for efficiently managing your organization's cloud's financial operations without compromising on performance, resilience, or security.





Case Studies: Gain insights from real-world instances where companies have successfully mitigated the complexities and risks associated with distributed microservices architectures.

The webinar is Tuesday, October 17 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/navigating-the-complexity-of-distributed-microservices-webinar-pr

About EMA

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading IT analyst research firm that specializes in providing deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices, and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com.

