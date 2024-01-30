EMA Webinar to Present Highlights from the Latest "EMA Radar™ Report for Workload Automation and Orchestration"

Our upcoming webinar will delve into the core trends shaping the future of automation. I'm thrilled to lead this discussion alongside industry experts Robby Dick and Gabe Geller, providing valuable insights that will empower enterprises on their automation journey. Post this

During the webinar, Twing will explore the four pivotal topics reshaping the automation landscape:

Workflow orchestration and its role in simplifying complex workflows during the era of digital transformation.

Data pipeline orchestration, specifically workload automation support for DataOps including the integration of Apache Airflow.

Mainframe modernization strategies that embrace modernization while leveraging existing investments.

DevOps support and collaboration, including the pivotal role of workload automation in DevOps practices.

Dick and Geller will provide valuable insights into how Control-M capabilities align with and support these transformative trends.

"2023 was a pivotal year for workload automation, witnessing remarkable strides in orchestration capabilities," said Twing. "Our upcoming webinar will delve into the core trends shaping the future of automation. I'm thrilled to lead this discussion alongside industry experts Robby Dick and Gabe Geller, providing valuable insights that will empower enterprises on their automation journey."

The webinar is on Tuesday, February 13 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/workload-automation-and-orchestration-2023-webinar-pr

