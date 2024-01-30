EMA Webinar to Present Highlights from the Latest "EMA Radar™ Report for Workload Automation and Orchestration"

Industry leaders will delve into the four key topics reshaping the automation landscape
LAFAYETTE, Colo., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled "Highlights from the EMA Radar™ Report for Workload Automation and Orchestration 2023" featuring Dan Twing, President and COO at EMA, Robby Dick, Principal Solutions Marketing Manager at BMC, and Gabe Geller, Lead Solutions Marketing Manager at BMC.
2023 marked a transformative era for workload automation (WLA) with significant advances by leading products to expand orchestration capabilities. Orchestration is the megatrend in workload automation and as this expanded focus continues to mature, it is driving the changes in and around WLA. As enterprises continue to expand digital capabilities and further automate business processes, more organizations will learn to leverage workload automation and orchestration to expedite development and better manage the new digital processes.
During the webinar, Twing will explore the four pivotal topics reshaping the automation landscape:
- Workflow orchestration and its role in simplifying complex workflows during the era of digital transformation.
- Data pipeline orchestration, specifically workload automation support for DataOps including the integration of Apache Airflow.
- Mainframe modernization strategies that embrace modernization while leveraging existing investments.
- DevOps support and collaboration, including the pivotal role of workload automation in DevOps practices.
Dick and Geller will provide valuable insights into how Control-M capabilities align with and support these transformative trends.
"2023 was a pivotal year for workload automation, witnessing remarkable strides in orchestration capabilities," said Twing. "Our upcoming webinar will delve into the core trends shaping the future of automation. I'm thrilled to lead this discussion alongside industry experts Robby Dick and Gabe Geller, providing valuable insights that will empower enterprises on their automation journey."
The webinar is on Tuesday, February 13 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/workload-automation-and-orchestration-2023-webinar-pr
