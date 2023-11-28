EMA Webinar to Uncover Key Lessons from Successful Master Data Management (MDM) Implementations

In our upcoming webinar, we'll unravel the mysteries behind these challenges, share strategies to overcome them, and draw insights from organizations that have triumphed in their MDM journeys. Post this

During this webinar, Twing and Lin will reveal the answer and discuss:

Challenges in MDM Implementations – the reasons behind the 30% of MDM implementations that require multiple attempts

Post-Implementation Challenges – the key challenges that often arise after MDM implementation and the strategies to overcome them

Measuring MDM Impact – insights into the crucial metrics for assessing the impact of MDM solutions

Valuable Lessons – the experiences of organizations with successful MDM implementations

"Master data management is a critical cornerstone in the modern data-driven landscape, and our research highlights the challenges many organizations face in successfully implementing MDM solutions," said Twing. "In our upcoming webinar, we'll unravel the mysteries behind these challenges, share strategies to overcome them, and draw insights from organizations that have triumphed in their MDM journeys."

The webinar is Thursday, December 7 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/unlocking-master-data-management-webinar-pr

About EMA

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading industry IT analyst research firm that specializes in providing deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices, and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services for enterprise line of business users, IT professionals, and IT vendors at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com.

Media Contact

Raleigh Gould, Enterprise Management Associates, 303-543-9500, [email protected], https://www.enterprisemanagement.com

Twitter

SOURCE Enterprise Management Associates