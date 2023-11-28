EMA Webinar to Uncover Key Lessons from Successful Master Data Management (MDM) Implementations

30% of organizations fail on their first attempt to deploy an MDM according to new research from EMA
LAFAYETTE, Colo., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled "Unlocking Master Data Management (MDM) Success: Real-World Insights and Strategies" featuring Dan Twing, president and chief operating officer at EMA, and Steven Lin, product marketing manager at Semarchy.
In a landscape where data is king, master data management plays a pivotal role in ensuring data quality and consistency across organizations. EMA research shows that 96% of enterprises have one or more MDM tools or are planning to add one in the next 24 months. Achieving a successful MDM implementation, however, proves challenging for many, with 30% of organizations failing on their first attempt to deploy an MDM. Implementation teams struggle with data quality, data mapping and transformation, integration complexity, and many other challenges. What is the secret to a successful MDM implementation?
During this webinar, Twing and Lin will reveal the answer and discuss:
- Challenges in MDM Implementations – the reasons behind the 30% of MDM implementations that require multiple attempts
- Post-Implementation Challenges – the key challenges that often arise after MDM implementation and the strategies to overcome them
- Measuring MDM Impact – insights into the crucial metrics for assessing the impact of MDM solutions
- Valuable Lessons – the experiences of organizations with successful MDM implementations
"Master data management is a critical cornerstone in the modern data-driven landscape, and our research highlights the challenges many organizations face in successfully implementing MDM solutions," said Twing. "In our upcoming webinar, we'll unravel the mysteries behind these challenges, share strategies to overcome them, and draw insights from organizations that have triumphed in their MDM journeys."
The webinar is Thursday, December 7 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/unlocking-master-data-management-webinar-pr
