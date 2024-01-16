EMA Webinar to Unveil Insights into Incident Response, Management, and Prevention

Eighty-two percent of a recent EMA research panel characterized incidents and outages as increasing every year

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled "Real-world incident response, management, and prevention." The event will feature Valerie O'Connell, Research Director for Digital Service Execution at EMA.

Incidents and outages are inevitable, but mitigating their frequency, duration, and impact remains a perpetual goal. EMA research identifies this as the foremost objective for IT organizations globally.

Key Findings from EMA Research Panel:

A significant 82% of respondents in a recent EMA research panel noted an increase in incidents and outages annually. Nineteen percent asserted that "increased reliance on IT guarantees continued increases."

In contrast, 18% of the panel reported a decline in incidents and outages, attributing it to proactive systems they have implemented.

Webinar Highlights:

During the webinar, O'Connell will delve into the latest research on the current, practical, and desired states of incident response and management. The discussion will cover:

The pivotal roles of AI and automation in incident management.

Practical use cases for cutting-edge AI technology.

Business metrics and results associated with incident response strategies.

Near-term investments and anticipated changes in incident management.

How organizations are adapting to leverage technological advances.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, January 23

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern

Registration: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/incident-response-managemen-prevention-webinar-pr

This independent research is sponsored by BigPanda, Everbridge, and ServiceNow.

About EMA

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading IT analyst research firm that specializes in providing deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices, and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com.

Media Contact

Raleigh Gould, Enterprise Management Associates, 303-543-9500, rgould@emausa.com, https://www.enterprisemanagement.com

Twitter

SOURCE Enterprise Management Associates