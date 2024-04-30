EMA Webinar to Unveil Key Network Management Trends in 2024

Latest network management megatrends research from EMA finds that while network teams are doing better, many challenges remain, including skills gaps and budget shortfalls

LAFAYETTE, Colo., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled "Network Management Megatrends 2024: Skills Gaps, Hybrid and Multi-Cloud, SASE, and AI-Driven Operations." The webinar will be based on the latest research report authored by Shamus McGillicuddy, vice president of research covering network management at EMA.

Since 2008, the EMA Network Management Megatrends report has been the definitive benchmark study of enterprise network operations strategies. Over this period, EMA has surveyed and interviewed thousands of IT professionals to track how major technology trends are changing the way enterprises manage, monitor, and troubleshoot their networks.

In this year's survey of 406 IT professionals involved in network management, EMA found that 42% of organizations are currently successful with network operations, reversing a multi-year decline that bottomed out at 27% in 2022. While network teams have made strides in reducing tool sprawl and enhancing problem detection, challenges persist, including skills gaps and budget constraints.

"To a great degree, there aren't any surprises here," said McGillicuddy. "Our research finds that many of the same issues persist year to year. Network teams are underfunded and understaffed, and they have some persistently bad habits. Many use large, siloed toolsets that are too noisy and lead to operational errors. What's more important here is that they're trying to support digital transformation in the form of multi-cloud architecture, secure aces service edge, and AI. Network teams must push hard to transform their tools and processes to ensure that they don't undermine these transformations."

During this webinar, McGillicuddy will present key findings from the 2024 report, including insights on:

Common pitfalls in managing and monitoring modern networks

How skills gaps are hurting network operations

How network teams are responding to the proliferation of hybrid and multi-cloud architectures

The impact of secure access service edge (SASE) on network operations

This independent research was sponsored by Alkira, Broadcom, IBM, Kentik, LiveAction, NetAlly, NetScout, Nokia, and Progress.

The webinar is Thursday, May 9 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/network-management-megatrends-2024-webinar-pr

