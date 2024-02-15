EMA Webinar to Unveil Network Operations Toolset Strategies for the Post-Cisco Prime Era

EMA research recommends that customers with multi-vendor networks should treat this moment as an inflection point where they take a comprehensive look at their overall network operations toolset

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled "Expert Insights: Rethinking Your Network Operations Toolset as Cisco Prime End of Life Arrives." Featuring industry experts Shamus McGillicuddy, vice president of research covering network management at EMA, and Jon Kies, team leader of ITOM cloud product marketing at OpenText, this webinar will provide essential insights for organizations navigating the transition away from Cisco Prime Infrastructure.

For over a decade, Cisco Prime Infrastructure was a leading solution for managing, monitoring, and troubleshooting Cisco-based networks. With Cisco announcing end-of-life plans for this solution and promoting migration to DNA Center (DNAC), EMA research underscores the need for organizations with multi-vendor networks to reevaluate their network operations toolset comprehensively.

Research from EMA discovered that the typical network operations teams use four to 15 tools to manage and monitor infrastructure. This fractured approach to operations often leads to inefficiencies and errors. As Cisco Prime exits the industry, it's crucial for network managers to seek ways to consolidate and optimize their toolsets.

During this webinar, McGillicuddy and Kies will discuss the impact Cisco's announcement will have on network management teams, providing insights on:

Why network management teams need to take a new approach to network tools

Insights from network management professionals who are planning a Cisco Prime replacement

Essential features and functionalities organizations should prioritize in their next network management solution.

"Network engineers and architects often tell me that they are struggling with operations," McGillicuddy said. "Network management tools are often the root of the problem. Network operations teams struggle with fragmented toolsets, data quality and authority challenges, and complexity brought on by multi-vendor networks. Whenever an IT organization plans a transition to a new network management solution, it needs to consider how it can resolve these problems."

The webinar is Thursday, February 29 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/network-ops-as-cisco-prime-end-of-life-arrives-webinar-pr

