Emagia Introduces GiaGPT: A Groundbreaking Generative AI Solution for Finance Operations

"With GiaGPT, we're pushing the boundaries of how finance executives engage with operations data," said Veena Gundavelli, Founder and CEO of Emagia, which was recently named by CNBC as one of the top fintech companies in the world. "We believe Generative AI will be an essential copilot for finance executives to make faster, better decisions in an increasingly complex business environment. We are excited to be blazing the trail with GiaGPT, the world's first generative AI solution for order-to-cash operations."

Key Features of GiaGPT:

Interactive Data and Document Chat: Enables professionals to engage in intuitive conversations with enterprise datasets and documents.

Rapid Insights: Instead of sifting through dense reports, executives can receive instantaneous, relevant insights to inform fast and clear decisions.

Visual graphs and Plots: Generates quickly charts and graphs to visualize the information for quick analysis.

Integration: Seamlessly integrates with existing finance systems, ensuring that data is consistent, up-to-date, and readily accessible.

For more information on GiaGPT or to schedule a demo, please contact click here or email [email protected]

About Emagia:

Emagia is a leading provider in autonomous finance and order-to-cash payments solutions for the finance sector. Emagia's AI-powered platform has processed over $900 billion in accounts receivables in over 90 countries in over 25 languages. Emagia platform provides multi-language global solutions seamlessly integrated with many ERP systems such as SAP, Oracle, NetSuite and others, banks, credit bureaus, payment providers and many other systems. With a portfolio of products that streamline processes, increase efficiency, and enhance decision-making capabilities, Emagia remains dedicated to empowering finance professionals with state-of-the-art technological solutions. The Silicon Valley-based company recently earned distinction among the world's top fintech companies by CNBC and has been called "an innovator" in the Gartner Magic Quadrant , among a bevy of distinctions. Additionally, Emagia CEO and Founder Veena Gundavelli has won notoriety as one Technology Innovators Magazine's Top AI CEOs and as "Innovator of the Year" at the Women in IT Awards USA.

