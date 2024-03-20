Emagia to Showcase Generative AI-Powered Autonomous Finance Innovations for Shared Services at SSOW 2024

"Emagia is excited to share our knowledge and showcase our innovations focused on autonomous finance operations, AI copilots, and the changing nature of work for global shared services," said Founder & CEO Veena Gundavelli. Post this

Additionally, Emagia CEO Veena Gundavelli will chair the conference's "Generative AI Bootcamp," program a full-day event scheduled for March 25 featuring more than 10 knowledge-sharing and skills training workshop sessions focusing on the pivotal role of AI and autonomous finance in shaping the future of shared services. Gundavelli will lead one of the workshops titled "Leveraging GenAI to Boost Next-Gen Shared Services," offering practical insights into utilizing GenAI for enhanced efficiency and innovation in shared service centers.

Emagia will be stationed at Booth #602 throughout the regular exhibitor hours from March 26-28. Attendees can schedule appointments for consultations with our Order-to-Cash transformation experts via the Emagia or conference websites.

With an expected attendance of over 1,000 financial leaders, SSOW stands as the world's largest shared services and outsourcing network, boasting over 180,000 members worldwide. Emagia's active participation underscores its dedication to driving AI innovation and excellence in shared services.

About Emagia:

Emagia is the leading provider of autonomous finance platforms for Order-to-Cash operations in global enterprises. Its AI-powered end-to-end O2C platform, featuring the world's leading pre-trained AI copilot Gia, has transformed numerous order-to-cash shared service centers and global business services into high-efficiency digital operations. Emagia's platform has processed over $900 billion in accounts receivables across 90 countries and 25 languages. Emagia's mission is to empower finance executives and organizations to realize their full potential in an increasingly digital age by driving exponential efficiency and unlocking strategic advantage. Based in Silicon Valley, the company has earned recognition among the world's top fintech companies by CNBC and as an "innovator" in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. Emagia CEO and Founder Veena Gundavelli has also been recognized as one of Technology Innovators Magazine's Top AI CEOs and as "Innovator of the Year" at the Women in IT Awards USA.

Connect with Emagia:

Website: www.emagia.com

Twitter: @emagiacorp

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmagiaCorporation

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/36035/

Media Contact

Brian Shappell, Emagia, 1 408-654-6575, [email protected], www.emagia.com

SOURCE Emagia