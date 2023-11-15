"Email meets AI--another way that Olympia is reshaping the future of work," says Olympia CEO Victoria Loskutova

Olympia, an AI-powered virtual staffing platform, introduces a groundbreaking outbound email feature, elevating how solopreneurs and small businesses manage communications. This update from Olympia, led by CEO Victoria Loskutova, showcases impressive product development, integrating advanced language models like GPT-4 Turbo for enhanced, human-like interaction without rate limits or heavy disclaimers. The suite of new features includes long-form document handling, seamless Google search capabilities, and conversation sharing—all maintained with the utmost privacy and security protocols in place. With its affordable pricing model, Olympia reaffirms its commitment to empowering startups and independent entrepreneurs with robust, scalable AI solutions.
MEXICO CITY, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Extending its leadership in AI-powered virtual staffing, Olympia once again ignites the sector with its dynamic platform. This cutting-edge startup delivers expert services courtesy of its AI team. Among its latest enhancements is the capability to manage outbound emails proficiently.
Olympia sets itself apart in the AI landscape by crafting an experience tailored to solopreneurs and bootstrapped startups, presenting an economical yet efficient substitute to expanding human staff. The AI consultants within Olympia are crafted with care, each showcasing distinctive characteristics and rich backstories that echo genuine human interaction. These consultants have remarkable collaborative instincts and impressive memory retention, allowing them to recall past conversations and retain crucial information pertinent to client projects.
After six months of intensive product development and steady growth, Olympia proudly unveiled a powerful update headlined by its new outbound email feature. This innovative capability is set to revolutionize how solopreneurs and small businesses manage their communications, allowing them to handle email correspondence swiftly and effectively using AI.
"Email meets AI—another way that Olympia is reshaping the future of work," says Victoria Loskutova, CEO of Olympia. "Our advanced AI is not just handling tasks; it's forging paths for businesses to thrive in the digital age with greater efficiency and a personal touch. This pivotal advancement underscores our vision of a seamlessly integrated work environment, where human creativity and intelligent automation redefine what's possible."
The email feature joins recent enhancements such as advanced long-form document handling, offering downloads and uploads for comprehensive data analysis. Furthermore, Olympia's AI has bridged the gap between machine learning and human interaction by enabling real-time collaboration with multiple AI assistants within a single conversation. This pioneering step turns dialogue into a synergistic exchange, fusing technology and human insights.
Olympia's latest advancements enrich its existing service offerings. Beyond the cutting-edge outbound email feature, Olympia integrates full Google search capabilities, enabling its AI team to autonomously navigate, analyze, and distill information from the web, including user-provided links. The memory and note-taking features of Olympia consultants ensure continuity by recalling previous conversations and maintaining essential information about clients and their projects, eliminating the need for tedious repetition.
Olympia harnesses the power of the most advanced large language models, including GPT-4 Turbo, providing unrestricted capabilities without limitations and censorship in other services.
With Olympia, the restrictive rate limits that often handcuff productivity are a thing of the past, offering clients unrestricted access to expert assistance at any hour. Furthermore, Olympia consultants deliver advice without overbearing disclaimers, making for a more organic and fluid consulting experience. The AI team's exceptional memory abilities promote an interactive, continuous dialogue rich with context and understanding.
Olympia prioritizes user privacy and security, employing encryption and stringent data protection protocols to ensure confidential data remains secure and unutilized for training. Alongside robust security measures, Olympia introduces a unique twist on information sharing: transforming conversations into a novel form of public discourse. This feature allows users to seamlessly share dialogues with colleagues or broadcast them more broadly, paving the way for enhanced collaboration and knowledge exchange.
About Olympia:
Olympia is an AI-powered virtual staffing platform aimed at solopreneurs and bootstrapped startups. With plans starting at just $20 per month, Olympia offers an affordable alternative to hiring additional human team members while providing exceptional expert consulting services.
For media inquiries:
Victoria Loskutova, Olympia CEO
Website: https://olympia.chat/
Media Contact
Victoria Loskutova, Olympia, 351 910833756, [email protected], http://olympia.chat
SOURCE Olympia
Share this article