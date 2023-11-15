"Email meets AI—another way that Olympia is reshaping the future of work," says Olympia CEO Victoria Loskutova Post this

After six months of intensive product development and steady growth, Olympia proudly unveiled a powerful update headlined by its new outbound email feature. This innovative capability is set to revolutionize how solopreneurs and small businesses manage their communications, allowing them to handle email correspondence swiftly and effectively using AI.

"Email meets AI—another way that Olympia is reshaping the future of work," says Victoria Loskutova, CEO of Olympia. "Our advanced AI is not just handling tasks; it's forging paths for businesses to thrive in the digital age with greater efficiency and a personal touch. This pivotal advancement underscores our vision of a seamlessly integrated work environment, where human creativity and intelligent automation redefine what's possible."

The email feature joins recent enhancements such as advanced long-form document handling, offering downloads and uploads for comprehensive data analysis. Furthermore, Olympia's AI has bridged the gap between machine learning and human interaction by enabling real-time collaboration with multiple AI assistants within a single conversation. This pioneering step turns dialogue into a synergistic exchange, fusing technology and human insights.

Olympia's latest advancements enrich its existing service offerings. Beyond the cutting-edge outbound email feature, Olympia integrates full Google search capabilities, enabling its AI team to autonomously navigate, analyze, and distill information from the web, including user-provided links. The memory and note-taking features of Olympia consultants ensure continuity by recalling previous conversations and maintaining essential information about clients and their projects, eliminating the need for tedious repetition.

Olympia harnesses the power of the most advanced large language models, including GPT-4 Turbo, providing unrestricted capabilities without limitations and censorship in other services.

With Olympia, the restrictive rate limits that often handcuff productivity are a thing of the past, offering clients unrestricted access to expert assistance at any hour. Furthermore, Olympia consultants deliver advice without overbearing disclaimers, making for a more organic and fluid consulting experience. The AI team's exceptional memory abilities promote an interactive, continuous dialogue rich with context and understanding.

Olympia prioritizes user privacy and security, employing encryption and stringent data protection protocols to ensure confidential data remains secure and unutilized for training. Alongside robust security measures, Olympia introduces a unique twist on information sharing: transforming conversations into a novel form of public discourse. This feature allows users to seamlessly share dialogues with colleagues or broadcast them more broadly, paving the way for enhanced collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Olympia is an AI-powered virtual staffing platform aimed at solopreneurs and bootstrapped startups. With plans starting at just $20 per month, Olympia offers an affordable alternative to hiring additional human team members while providing exceptional expert consulting services.

