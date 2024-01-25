Busy professionals lose 10-15 hours every week to email. Just think of the lost productivity that represents! Post this

"Busy professionals lose 10-15 hours every week to email. Just think of the lost productivity that represents!" observed Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "By changing how they approach email, workers reduce stress, enhance productivity, and improve communication."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Email Organization Tips Help Busy Professionals Reclaim Vital Work Hours."

Create and Follow a Clear Inbox Policy

"Create folders for different projects, customers, or topics. Or use flags, pins, and categories to highlight priorities. For example, Microsoft Outlook allows users to pin emails to the top of the inbox or assign colored categories for visual organization."

Archive or Delete Old Emails

"Use delete to permanently remove emails that are no longer needed, or archive emails that may be required for regulatory compliance or future reference. Email applications like Outlook and Gmail include an archive feature that allows users to remove emails from their active mailbox."

Use Descriptive Yet Concise Subject Lines

"Email often contains critical information, but finding necessary details in a pile of thousands of emails can prove frustrating and time-consuming. Using a subject line that summarizes the main point of the email makes it much easier to find important information later."

Know When to Use Email Alternatives

"Email offers an incredibly useful tool for exchanging information, connecting with colleagues and clients, and coordinating projects. However, sometimes other forms of communication prove more efficient and effective. Know when to use email and when to use alternative platforms."

Unlock the Value of Email as a Productivity Tool

Organizations lose hundreds, even thousands, of hours every week to email. But by making a few simple changes to how they approach communication, users regain those hours to drive innovation and improve core business processes.

