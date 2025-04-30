EmailAnalytics Launches Groundbreaking AI-Powered Sentiment Analysis for Email Communications

The new feature enables businesses to quantify the emotional tone of internal & external daily email correspondence, providing unprecedented insights into customer and team communications.
SEATTLE, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EmailAnalytics, a premier SaaS provider specializing in email analytics and response time tracking, today announced the launch of its innovative AI-powered Sentiment Analysis module. This groundbreaking new feature enables businesses to analyze and score the emotional tone of both incoming and outgoing emails, providing valuable insights into customer satisfaction and team communication effectiveness.
The Sentiment Analysis module uses AI to evaluate email content and assign a sentiment score on a scale of 1-10, with lower scores indicating negative sentiment and higher scores reflecting positive sentiment. The system aggregates these scores and displays them in intuitive graphs over time, allowing businesses to monitor the overall emotional pulse of their communications.
"Our new Sentiment Analysis module represents the first comprehensive solution for quantifying the emotional tone of email communications in real-time," said Jayson DeMers, CEO of EmailAnalytics. "This innovation gives businesses a powerful new metric that complements or potentially replaces traditional customer satisfaction measurements like CSAT and NPS scores."
The new module offers several key features:
- Individual sentiment scoring for every inbound and outbound email
- Aggregated sentiment tracking over customizable time periods
- Agent-specific sentiment analysis to monitor individual performance
- Client/customer-specific sentiment tracking
- Seamless integration with EmailAnalytics' existing email tracking and response time measurement capabilities
This launch reinforces EmailAnalytics' position at the forefront of email communication measurement & optimization. The company has consistently pioneered innovations in email tracking and response time measurement, helping businesses ensure that no important communications are overlooked.
The Sentiment Analysis module is available immediately to all EmailAnalytics customers as part of their existing packages, with no additional cost for current users.
For more information about EmailAnalytics and the new Sentiment Analysis module, visit https://emailanalytics.com/sentiment-analysis
About EmailAnalytics
EmailAnalytics is a leading SaaS provider specializing in email analytics, email tracking, and response time measurement. The company is dedicated to helping businesses optimize their email communication strategies, improve response times, and ensure no important emails are overlooked.
With innovative features like Sentiment Analysis as well as the new AI-powered SLA real-time alerts module, EmailAnalytics continues to transform how businesses understand and improve their communication effectiveness.
