eMazzanti Technologies CEO Jennifer Mazzanti Honored As NJBIZ 2024 Leader In Digital Technology

Leader of dynamic woman-owned New Jersey Technology and IT Services company honored for commitment to innovation, employees, and client service

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eMazzanti Technologies is proud to announce that CEO and Co-founder Jennifer Mazzanti has been named by NJBIZ as a 2024 Leader In Digital Technology.

This program, curated by New Jersey's leading business publication, recognizes individuals and companies who have demonstrated excellence in technology and leadership. Mazzanti was featured in a virtual awards ceremony on August 22nd.