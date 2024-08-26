eMazzanti Technologies CEO Jennifer Mazzanti Honored As NJBIZ 2024 Leader In Digital Technology

Leader of dynamic woman-owned New Jersey Technology and IT Services company honored for commitment to innovation, employees, and client service
HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eMazzanti Technologies is proud to announce that CEO and Co-founder Jennifer Mazzanti has been named by NJBIZ as a 2024 Leader In Digital Technology.
This program, curated by New Jersey's leading business publication, recognizes individuals and companies who have demonstrated excellence in technology and leadership. Mazzanti was featured in a virtual awards ceremony on August 22nd.
"I am honored to be part of a woman-owned firm that has been recognized by NJBIZ for our commitment to innovation, and to client and employee service," said Mazzanti. "Our trained, professional staff works diligently to advise large and small businesses on Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Outsourced Network Management and other services."
eMazzanti Technologies delivers rapid response, increased revenue growth, data security, and productivity for organizations of all sizes. The company was also recently recognized for its continuing growth, securing a position in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the 10th year.
The 2024 Inc. 5000 list highlights the most dynamic and successful companies within the independent business sector, acknowledging those that have demonstrated significant revenue growth over the past three years.
About eMazzanti Technologies
eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts deliver rapid response, increased revenue growth, data security, and productivity for organizations of all sizes. The firm offers cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site technology implementations, outsourced network management, 24 x 7 support, digital marketing services, and cyber security assessments and protection services.
