eMazzanti Technologies Ceremony Celebrates Deep Bonds with Community, Clients and Hudson County Chamber

NYC area cyber security firm open house to welcome local business and Chamber of Commerce leaders for brief address by Carl Mazzanti
HOBOKEN, N.J., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a significant development celebrating its community ties, the IT Services and Cyber Security firm eMazzanti Technologies will hold a "Cyber Safe & Strong" ribbon-cutting and open house ceremony on July 25. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. at 701 Grand St. in Hoboken, N.J. and illustrates the continuing commitment of the woman-owned company to the Hoboken community, eMazzanti's existing and future clients, and the company's bond with the Hudson County Chamber of Commerce.
"In these uncertain times, with rising local, national and global Cyber Attacks, we are proud to reinforce our commitment to keeping our clients Cyber Safe and Strong, while celebrating our bonds with the local community and the Hudson County Chamber of Commerce," said eMazzanti Technologies Co-founder and President Carl Mazzanti. "We look forward to joining with business owners and others to mark the occasion, which symbolizes the growth and continued commitment of our company and staff to Hoboken, the region's innovation powerhouse."
"We are so proud of eMazzanti Technologies for its global growth and local commitment," Emory Edwards, president and CEO of the Hudson County Chamber of Commerce, said. "With over 20 Years as members and now in Board leadership, eMazzanti exemplifies a culture of excellence and service, and we are grateful to share in their success."
"Since our launch in 2001, we have been proud to call Hoboken our home, even as we have grown to a global presence," noted Mazzanti. "In addition to ensuring the Cyber Safety of our clients, eMazzanti's trained, professional staff work diligently to advise large and small businesses about ways they can leverage artificial intelligence."
The event will kick off with a welcome address by Carl Mazzanti. During a reception to follow, eMazzanti representatives will be on hand to answer questions and provide insights on Cyber Security, AI and other technological advances that help large and small companies to operate safely and efficiently. Business representatives who visit for networking and lunch can benefit from a brief Dark Web scan, at no charge, that can assess their organization's Cyber Vulnerabilities.
"Hoboken is known for its vibrant community and entrepreneurial spirit," Mazzanti added. "We are excited about deepening the connections with the Chamber, and the businesses and people we serve."
Have you Read?
Safeguard Your Business With Disaster Recovery Planning
5 Advantages of Using a POS System in a Retail Environment
About eMazzanti Technologies
eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts deliver rapid response, increased revenue growth, data security, and productivity for organizations of all sizes. The firm offers cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site technology implementations, outsourced network management, 24 x 7 support, digital marketing services, and cyber security assessments and protection services.
Media Contact
Kent Sorensen, eMazzanti Technologies, 14803345403, [email protected], www.emazzanti.net
SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies
Share this article