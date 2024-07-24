eMazzanti Technologies Ceremony Celebrates Deep Bonds with Community, Clients and Hudson County Chamber

With over 20 Years as members and now in Board leadership, eMazzanti exemplifies a culture of excellence and service, and we are grateful to share in their success. Post this

"We are so proud of eMazzanti Technologies for its global growth and local commitment," Emory Edwards, president and CEO of the Hudson County Chamber of Commerce, said. "With over 20 Years as members and now in Board leadership, eMazzanti exemplifies a culture of excellence and service, and we are grateful to share in their success."

"Since our launch in 2001, we have been proud to call Hoboken our home, even as we have grown to a global presence," noted Mazzanti. "In addition to ensuring the Cyber Safety of our clients, eMazzanti's trained, professional staff work diligently to advise large and small businesses about ways they can leverage artificial intelligence."

The event will kick off with a welcome address by Carl Mazzanti. During a reception to follow, eMazzanti representatives will be on hand to answer questions and provide insights on Cyber Security, AI and other technological advances that help large and small companies to operate safely and efficiently. Business representatives who visit for networking and lunch can benefit from a brief Dark Web scan, at no charge, that can assess their organization's Cyber Vulnerabilities.

"Hoboken is known for its vibrant community and entrepreneurial spirit," Mazzanti added. "We are excited about deepening the connections with the Chamber, and the businesses and people we serve."

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts deliver rapid response, increased revenue growth, data security, and productivity for organizations of all sizes. The firm offers cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site technology implementations, outsourced network management, 24 x 7 support, digital marketing services, and cyber security assessments and protection services.

