eMazzanti Technologies' Clients Avoid Global Catastrophic CrowdStrike "Blue Screen of Death" Disruptions

eMazzanti Technologies' suite of eCare network management and security solutions provide 24 x 7 monitoring and support for customer servers, workstations, firewalls and other equipment. The eCare suite also features Exchange and Active Directory and other services, all backed by a permanent helpdesk.

WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in unified cybersecurity. The WatchGuard Unified Security Platform is uniquely designed for managed service providers to deliver world-class security that increases their business scale and velocity while also improving operational efficiency. With the ability to protect more than 250,000 customers, the company's award-winning products and services span network security and intelligence, advanced endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, and secure Wi-Fi. Together, they offer five critical elements of a security platform: comprehensive security, shared knowledge, clarity & control, operational alignment, and automation.

"The recent global outages dramatically demonstrate the need for organizations to work with a trusted Cybersecurity and IT Services Vendor that will not let them down," added Mazzanti. "For more than two decades, highly trained eMazzanti Technologies professionals have been advising and protecting clients without interruption, and we look forward to continuing to deliver unmatched services."

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts deliver rapid response, increased revenue growth, data security, and productivity for organizations of all sizes. The firm offers cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site technology implementations, outsourced network management, 24 x 7 support, digital marketing services, and cyber security assessments and protection services.

