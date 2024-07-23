eMazzanti Technologies' Clients Avoid Global Catastrophic CrowdStrike "Blue Screen of Death" Disruptions

NYC Area cyber security services firm's clients avoid costly downtime from the global IT outage, continue secure uninterrupted operations
HOBOKEN, N.J., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An apparent flawed software update at a Cyber Security provider has driven massive "blue screen of death" disruptions at banks, airlines and other businesses across the globe. But large and small local, national and international clients serviced and protected by the woman-owned IT, AI and Cyber Security services firm eMazzanti Technologies have not been affected by the deadly blackout disasters and continue to operate without interruption.
"Published reports indicate that companies running the CrowdStrike Falcon antivirus platform on laptops, servers, routers and other 'endpoint' devices are experiencing catastrophic reboot death spirals," warned eMazzanti co-Founder and President Jennifer Mazzanti. "However, eMazzanti does not utilize the CrowdStrike platform. Instead, we leverage eCare Agents and WatchGuard EDPR (Endpoint Protection, Detection & Response), so all of our clients have emerged unscathed, with no interruption to their business activities. We encourage any organizations that have been affected by this catastrophic global blackout to contact us at 1-866-EMAZZANTI, or online at [email protected], to speak with a trained eMazzanti professional about getting your systems up and running, and protected nonstop going forward."
eMazzanti Technologies' suite of eCare network management and security solutions provide 24 x 7 monitoring and support for customer servers, workstations, firewalls and other equipment. The eCare suite also features Exchange and Active Directory and other services, all backed by a permanent helpdesk.
WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in unified cybersecurity. The WatchGuard Unified Security Platform is uniquely designed for managed service providers to deliver world-class security that increases their business scale and velocity while also improving operational efficiency. With the ability to protect more than 250,000 customers, the company's award-winning products and services span network security and intelligence, advanced endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, and secure Wi-Fi. Together, they offer five critical elements of a security platform: comprehensive security, shared knowledge, clarity & control, operational alignment, and automation.
"The recent global outages dramatically demonstrate the need for organizations to work with a trusted Cybersecurity and IT Services Vendor that will not let them down," added Mazzanti. "For more than two decades, highly trained eMazzanti Technologies professionals have been advising and protecting clients without interruption, and we look forward to continuing to deliver unmatched services."
About eMazzanti Technologies
eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts deliver rapid response, increased revenue growth, data security, and productivity for organizations of all sizes. The firm offers cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site technology implementations, outsourced network management, 24 x 7 support, digital marketing services, and cyber security assessments and protection services.
