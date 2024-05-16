eMazzanti Technologies Pres. Carl Mazzanti Huddles With Officials At 59th Annual NJ Mayors Conference in Atlantic City

"At a time when municipalities across the nation are being asked to accomplish more with fewer resources, recent large-scale Cyber Attacks against municipalities have highlighted the need for efficient and effective Cyber Security measures." — eMazzanti Technologies President Carl Mazzanti Post this

On Friday May 17, 2024, Mazzanti will appear with New Jersey Mayors — at a "World Café Breakfast" focusing on current municipal Cyber Security and IT developments. This intimate discussion will highlight for Mayors the importance of layered approaches to Cybersecurity and what should be done if they suspect a breach. Takeaways from Mazzanti's cybersecurity experience will help municipalities continue to be prepared in the midst of our aggressive cybercrime climate.

