eMazzanti Technologies Pres. Carl Mazzanti Huddles With Officials At 59th Annual NJ Mayors Conference in Atlantic City

Cyber security and AI authority Carl Mazzanti is providing leading-edge insights on Municipality Cyber Security and Information Technology best practices at the annual NJ Mayors Conference through May 17.
HOBOKEN, N.J., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence authority Carl Mazzanti is providing leading-edge insights on Municipality Cyber Security and Information Technology best practices during the 59th Annual Mayors Conference, through May 17 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. The gala event, which brings mayors from across the state together with state, local and other officials, is presented by the New Jersey Conference of Mayors.
"At a time when municipalities across the nation are being asked to accomplish more with fewer resources, recent large-scale Cyber Attacks against municipalities have highlighted the need for efficient and effective Cyber Security measures," notes Mazzanti, President of eMazzanti Technologies. "I look forward to connecting with mayors and other officials from cities across New Jersey, and updating them on evolving solutions to this crisis."
On Friday May 17, 2024, Mazzanti will appear with New Jersey Mayors — at a "World Café Breakfast" focusing on current municipal Cyber Security and IT developments. This intimate discussion will highlight for Mayors the importance of layered approaches to Cybersecurity and what should be done if they suspect a breach. Takeaways from Mazzanti's cybersecurity experience will help municipalities continue to be prepared in the midst of our aggressive cybercrime climate.
About eMazzanti Technologies
eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts deliver rapid response, increased revenue growth, data security, and productivity for organizations of all sizes. The firm offers cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site technology implementations, outsourced network management, 24 x 7 support, digital marketing services, and cyber security assessments and protection services.
About the New Jersey Conference of Mayors
The New Jersey Conference of Mayors is the largest statewide organization in the U.S. to exclusively represent the interests of Mayors to state and federal legislatures and administrations, and works to improve the health and well-being of all New Jersey residents.
Media Contact
Martin Daks, eMazzanti Technologies, 732-343-2459, [email protected], https://www.emazzanti.net
SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies
Share this article