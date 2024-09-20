eMazzanti Technologies Pres. Carl Mazzanti To Address Municipal Cyber Security Best Practices at GPANJ Conference

Municipalities to learn about using AI and other tools to enhance their digital defenses and protect their networks from rogue nation-states and sophisticated cyber criminals

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best Practices for Municipal Cyber Safety will be on the agenda when renowned Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence authority Carl Mazzanti addresses the Governmental Purchasing Association of New Jersey conference, at its Fall meeting on September 20. The must-attend event will be held at the Windsor Conference Center in East Windsor, NJ.