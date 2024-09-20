eMazzanti Technologies Pres. Carl Mazzanti To Address Municipal Cyber Security Best Practices at GPANJ Conference

Municipalities to learn about using AI and other tools to enhance their digital defenses and protect their networks from rogue nation-states and sophisticated cyber criminals
HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best Practices for Municipal Cyber Safety will be on the agenda when renowned Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence authority Carl Mazzanti addresses the Governmental Purchasing Association of New Jersey conference, at its Fall meeting on September 20. The must-attend event will be held at the Windsor Conference Center in East Windsor, NJ.
"Municipalities are being besieged by rogue nation-states and other sophisticated Cyber Criminals ," says Mazzanti, President of eMazzanti Technologies, a leading Cyber Security and Managed IT Services firm. "Officials need to know about the latest tools and resources that can keep their sensitive data safe from prying eyes. Fortunately, municipalities can use AI and other tools to enhance their digital defenses and protect their networks."
This is particularly important now, when local governments are seeing their budgets squeezed. "AI can help budget-conscious municipalities to streamline their operations, even while guarding against data breaches, and providing alerts about emerging cyber-events," Mazzanti adds. "This kind of knowledge is a must-have for Municipal Officials."
