eMazzanti Technologies President Carl Mazzanti to Address Hot-Button Digital Transformation Topics at NJ State Bar Atlantic City Event

Cyber security and AI authority Carl Mazzanti will discuss law firm digital transformation at the New Jersey State Bar Association annual meeting on May 15 and 16.
"Technological advances — including artificial intelligence and cloud computing — are helping large firms and small ones alike to drive growth, streamline operations by automating repetitive tasks, and increase their competitive edge," said Mazzanti, President of eMazzanti Technologies, a leading cyber security and managed IT services firm. "Evolving AI and software solutions are driving efficiencies in case management, document automation, eDiscovery and other activities, but digital systems can also introduce new vulnerabilities that bad actors are quick to exploit."
Regulatory violations can lead to significant fines and reputation damage, he adds, "Consequently, it is important to also invest in cyber security and training. Retiring legacy systems and moving to state-of-the-art platforms can lead to disruption, but firms that work with seasoned consultants can drive digitization forward and minimize downtime."
During the event, the firm is also sponsoring a Women in the Profession cocktail party event from 5:30 to 6:30pm on Wednesday, May 15. Representatives from eMazzanti will be available to answer questions and provide insights on technological advancements in the legal profession that help law firms large and small operate efficiently.
