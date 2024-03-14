eMazzanti Technologies President Carl Mazzanti to Present "Small Businesses and AI" at Annual Hudson County Chamber Event

Generative AI can automate repetitive tasks, write your messages, and summarize what went on at a meeting. Your competitive advantage is eroding if you are not using some of these tools today. Post this

"Technology is the anti-inflation," Mazzanti adds. "Small- and medium-sized businesses can use AI all day, every day. It is all around us. For example, sales teams need to listen to their customers, ensure they understand what a customer wants, and then deliver on it. AI-enabled tools can listen to a phone conversation, take down notes and then, soon after the call ends, tell the sales rep 'these are the things you promised,' and put them on the rep's calendar. At the same time, an AI-enabled CRM can connect to LinkedIn and help you keep close with customers, sending messages to them on their platforms. These kinds of competitive advantages have helped eMazzanti Technologies to achieve a 98.6% client-retention ratio."

On a personal level, "I do not even have an assistant," Mazzanti reveals. "My phone tells me my next appointment. We have helped clients use AI to drive revenue, increase productivity and decrease costs. Small- and medium-sized businesses can leverage AI to automate many repetitive and other processes, and amplify their strengths. You can reduce your cost structures, and start to eat some of your larger competitors' lunch. We are happy to help organizations get started on this journey to improved productivity and efficiency."

The Hudson County Chamber's Annual Business Meeting & B2B Expo will take from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on March 14 at The View at Lincoln Park, 201 Lincoln Park, Jersey City, NJ. Registration and other information can be found here.

