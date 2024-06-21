eMazzanti Technologies Ranked Among World's Top Managed Service Providers

World-class security, versatile AI and cloud solutions, and customized managed services give our clients the competitive edge they need in a challenging marketplace. Post this

MSPs that qualify for the list must also pass a rigorous review conducted by the Channel Futures research team and editors. Channel Futures ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

"World-class security, versatile AI and cloud solutions, and customized managed services give our clients the competitive edge they need in a challenging marketplace," said Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "eMazzanti's ranking on the 2024 MSP 501 reflects our unwaivering commitment to customer success."

Survived and Emerged as the Best

The top service providers from the across the globe compete annually for inclusion on the MSP 501. Winners will be recognized on the Channel Futures website and honored during the MSP Summit on September 16-19 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry delivering outstanding vendor and platform neutral advice and value to small, midsized and enterprise customers. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of AI, cloud, security, collaboration, networking, help desk and remote monitoring and management.

"The 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners survived a challenging market and emerged as the highest performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today," said Dave Raffo, MSP editor and MSP 501 project manager. "These are the most innovative, driven, and successful MSPs in a fiercely competitive industry."

"For a managed service provider to attain a spot on the Channel Futures MSP 501 everything must be operating at peak performance. This list represents the most productive, profitable, fastest-growing, organizations in the technology industry focused on driving their customers to new heights." said Bob DeMarzo, VP Content, Informa Channels.

eMazzanti's Customer-focused Growth

To achieve its worldwide leadership status in the MSP industry, eMazzanti Technologies focuses on IT services for retailers, manufacturing companies, government, municipalities, non-profits, and law firms. The addition of innovative AI technology and security and information governance offerings have also strengthened customer loyalty and fueled revenue growth.

eMazzanti customers boots productivity to a whole new level and enjoy increased data security, competitiveness, and profitability with the company's comprehensive cyber security, AI, and cloud offerings. Likewise, eCare managed services and responsive 24/7 expert assistance keep them running without interruption. The company's IT professionals function ably as technology strategists, problem solvers, facilitators, and watchkeepers.

Top Managed Service Providers Award Background

The 2024 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures research and editorial teams. Data was collected online from February to May 2024. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information technology and communications industry. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagent and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced business cyber security, retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, AI, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti's consistent growth landed them on the Inc. 5000 list 9X. Recognized as a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year, the company excels as a trusted outsourced IT partner! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, [email protected] or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

