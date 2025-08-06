Embark Behavioral Health Appoints Alec Dorman as Chief Financial Officer

"Alec Dorman embodies the blend of financial acumen, humility, and mission-driven leadership essential to Embark's ongoing success," said CEO Scott Filion. "Under Alec's financial leadership, we've been able to deliver compassionate, high-quality care to more families across the country." Post this

Dorman, who joined Embark Behavioral Health in 2020, brings extensive financial expertise from his roles in private equity and investment banking, including positions with Breakwater Management LP, Sun Capital Partners, and Piper Jaffray. Since October 2024, he has overseen multiple critical operational areas including revenue cycle management, information technology, accounting, strategy and analytics, financial planning and analysis, and marketing. His strategic oversight has directly contributed to Embark's financial strength, fueling continued investment in innovative behavioral healthcare services.

"I'm honored to step into the role of CFO at Embark," said Dorman. "Our team is deeply committed to our mission of helping families heal and overcome behavioral health challenges. Financial stability and strategic growth are key to broadening our impact, and I look forward to guiding Embark through its next chapter of success."

Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Embark Behavioral Health has provided industry-leading care and support for more than 30 years. Its complementary continuum of programs and internationally validated outcomes platform positions Embark at the forefront of the behavioral health industry.

