Embark Behavioral Health Launches Summer T.I.M.E. Program for Adolescent Wellbeing

Summer T.I.M.E. participants will engage in therapeutic activities, group sessions, and one-on-one counseling from the comfort of their own homes. The program's evidence-based treatment modalities are tailored to meet the individual needs of each participant, promoting holistic well-being and personal growth.

The program offers a flexible schedule, with participants dedicating nine to 12 hours per week to the program, with sessions running from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pacific, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern time. Additionally, an optional Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder/Exposure and Response Prevention (OCD/ERP) add-on is available for those seeking specialized treatment. Participants have the option to engage in individual therapy, family therapy, and psychiatry/medication management services, tailoring their experience to address their unique needs.

Incorporating experiential therapy into its curriculum, Summer T.I.M.E. provides participants with opportunities for personal growth and healing through activities such as yoga, art, and music therapy. These therapeutic modalities foster creativity, self-expression, and emotional well-being. Moreover, the program places emphasis on social development, offering tailored group activities to deepen self-awareness, empathy, and social skills, preparing participants for meaningful relationships and interactions in their lives.

Summer T.I.M.E. is also designed to support participants in enhancing their executive functioning skills, including cognitive flexibility, self-control, and organizational abilities. Through engaging group sessions, individuals are empowered to navigate life's challenges with confidence and resilience. Furthermore, mindfulness training is integrated into the program, allowing participants to cultivate present-moment awareness, accept thoughts and feelings without judgment, and regulate their emotions effectively.

Embark Behavioral Health invites students on a transformative journey with Summer T.I.M.E. Whether preparing for the academic year ahead or embarking on a new life adventure, our licensed therapists are committed to guiding participants toward personal growth and fulfillment.

For more information on treatment options and the continuum of care offered for teens and young adults, reach out to us at 833-969-2983 or visit http://www.embarkbh.com.

