Embark Behavioral Health Opens 3 Outpatient Clinics in Southern California

"We're reaffirming our commitment to providing accessible and evidence-based mental health services to those in need," said Jeremy Behling, group president of outpatient clinics. "Through partnerships like Anthem Blue Cross California, we aim to ensure that quality care is affordable for our clients, underscoring our dedication to breaking down barriers to mental health care, fostering a nurturing environment for healing and growth."

The partnership with in-network insurance partner Anthem Blue Cross California allows individuals with Anthem Blue Cross insurance to access services at Embark Behavioral Health outpatient clinics and residential treatment centers in California with ease. In addition, Embark works with most insurance carriers, whether in-network or out-of-network. This commitment ensures that individuals have options when it comes to seeking mental health support.

Embark Behavioral Health is known for its commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate care for youths, young adults, and their families. With a team of experienced and dedicated mental health professionals, the company's programs offer a range of services including individual therapy, group therapy, family therapy, and medication management.

About Embark in Woodland Hills

The Embark Woodland Hills clinic is located in the heart of San Fernando Valley. Led by Executive Director Carly Bachrach, who has a pupil personnel services credential, the location has an IOP and a PHP. In addition, the clinic offers an exposure and response prevention (ERP) track for those experiencing moderate to severe obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

About Embark in West Los Angeles

With the beautiful Santa Monica Pier and J. Paul Getty Museum as the backdrop, the Embark West LA location‥offers an IOP and a PHP supported by experiential therapy practices such as movement, dance, art, and music therapy. Executive Director Baaba Hawthorne, a licensed marriage and family therapist, leads the clinic.

About Embark in Newport Beach

Located in the‥heart of Orange County, the Embark Newport Beach location is led by Executive Director and Clinical Director Alyson Pena, a licensed professional clinical counselor. The location offers an IOP and a PHP supported by experiential therapy practices such as movement, dance, art, and music therapy.

The diverse Embark programs include individual, group, and family therapy, addiction treatment, and parent coaching. These programs address a wide range of issues, such as:

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

Anger/mood Regulation‥‥

Anxiety‥‥

Bipolar disorder‥‥

Borderline personality disorder‥‥

Bullying‥‥

Depression‥‥

Family conflict‥‥

OCD

Self-harm/cutting‥‥

Social isolation‥‥

Substance use‥‥

Technology addiction‥‥

For more information on treatment options and the continuum of care offered for preteens, teens, and young adults, visit embarkbh.com.

ABOUT EMBARK BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

Embark Behavioral Health is a leading network of outpatient clinics and residential programs offering premier mental health treatment for preteens, teens, and young adults. Dedicated to its big mission of reversing the trends of teen and young adult anxiety, depression, and suicide by 2028, Embark offers a robust continuum of care with different levels of service and programming; has a deep legacy of over 25 years serving youths; works with families to adjust treatment in real time to improve results; treats the entire family using an evidence-based approach; and offers the highest levels of quality care and safety standards. For more information about Embark or its treatment programs, including virtual services, intensive outpatient programs (IOPs), therapeutic day treatment programs, also known as partial hospitalization programs (PHPs), residential treatment, and outdoor therapy, visit embarkbh.com.

Media Contact

Madison Breuer, Serendipit Consulting, 6022835209, mbreuer@serendipitconsulting.com

SOURCE Embark Behavioral Health